Dr Peter McCullough reveals the Covid Vaccines are “directly killing babies in the first trimester” as criminal push to vaccinate pregnant women continues

The most highly cited physician on the early treatment of COVID-19 has come out with an explosive new interview in which he reveals the unnecessary push to give pregnant women the Covid-19 vaccine is directly killing babies in the first trimester.

Dr. McCullough, professor of medicine at Texas A&M was recently interviewed by Mike Adams on Brighteon Conversations, where he discussed effective prophylactics, nutraceuticals, treatments and antibody infusions for the alleged Covid-19 disease. Dr McCullough said that these approaches are successful in treating the elderly and at-risk population. But stated they were unnecessary for the majority of people under age 50, as for them getting over Covid-19 is a “breeze.”

The respected doctor then touched on the criminal act of giving pregnant women one of the experimental Covid-19 jabs. US and UK authorities demand women to avoid smoked fish, soft cheese, wet paint, coffee, herbal tea, vitamin supplements, and processed junk foods when pregnant. But both US and UK authorities believe it is perfectly acceptable for every single pregnant woman to have an experimental, emergency approved vaccine.

“Pregnant women can breeze right through covid-19,” said Dr. McCullough. “No woman should ever take the risk with the Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy, period,”. The Covid-19 vaccines were never tested on pregnant women in the clinical studies because it is unethical to put pregnant women through such abuse. Therefore, the study designs did not test for mutagenic or reproductive defects.

“Women are concerned about drinking half a glass of wine during pregnancy, so how in the world can they take a shot of a wildly experimental, unproven, unsafe vaccine? It’s almost as if doctors, Americans and everybody are just brainwashed together, they’ve been propagandised and they are blindly accepting something they should just stay away from,

“These vaccines are directly killing babies in the first trimester and it is absolutely atrocious, horrible. No woman should ever take the risk with the Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy. Period.”

A new study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, corroborates Dr. McCullough’s common sense claims. The study, “Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons” found the Covid vaccines had caused spontaneous abortions in 104 out of 127 pregnant women during the first trimester. A total of 827 pregnant women took part in the study, however 700 of the received the experimental jab during the third trimester. This means that the vaccine is disrupting critical stages of early prenatal development, and is killing four out of five babies in the first 20 weeks of gestation.

Data in the UK also shows a number of women have reported the loss of their baby to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme. As of the 23rd June 2021 a total of 289 women have reported the loss of their baby due to the ovid-19 vaccines. However the actual number could be eye-wateringly higher due to only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions being reported to the scheme.

153 reports of miscarriage, 1 report of a premature baby sadly dying, 5 reports of foetal death, and 4 reports of stillbirth have been reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine.

113 reports of miscarriage, 1 report of foetal death, and 2 reports of stillbirth have been reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

7 reports of miscarriage have been reported as adverse reactions to the recently emergency approved Moderna vaccine.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists continue to recommend that pregnant women have access to COVID-19 vaccines. As well as the JCVI in the UK who have based their recommendation on what the US is doing rather than scientific evidence.

These authorities have so far refused to rescind their recommendations, even though preliminary evidence shows that these experimental vaccines cause an 83% spontaneous abortion rate during the first trimester.

Once upon a time, there was a certain level of common sense in the medical community on the issue of protecting pregnant women from potentially harmful substances. Foetal development is a critical and delicate process, especially in the first trimester, when vital organs and physiological functions are taking form.

You can watch the full interview with Dr Peter McCullough in the video below (discussion on vaccinating pregnant women begins from the 28th minute).

