Why are the Covid Vaccines causing young men to suffer extremely dangerous inflammation of the heart?

Both the US and UK Medicine Regulators have officially added a warning to the mRNA Covid jabs stating that there is an increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis for younger men after having their second dose. The young men now have more chance of suffering an enlarged heart from the Covid jabs than they do of even suffering a sniffle if they contract the alleged Covid-19 disease, regardless of whether they have been “vaccinated” or not.

In order to understand why so many people around the globe, including healthy young people, are suddenly suffering from inflamed hearts just after being vaccinated for Covid-19, we have to zero in on the source of this dangerous inflammation.

When blood clots form in deep veins, it’s called deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and this can occur if something damages the blood vessel lining or makes the blood clot more easily.

After this happens once, it usually means more blood clots are on the way. Most medical doctors in America are completely “stumped” and can’t figure out what causes blood clots. They could easily start by examining blood vessels for mRNA-produced “proteins” that the vaccines, through cell re-education, are spreading throughout the body of the recently Covid-vaccinated victims.

We can now understand, thanks to Covid-vaccine scientists who recently blew the whistle, that a higher-than-usual blood clot risk exists for these cases of inflammation of the heart, as it’s over-worked to push blood past all these “road blocks” of proteins, prions and disease-mimicking fragments floating around in the blood channels, sticking to inner walls of vessels, causing damage and severe inflammation.

There’s a combination of inflammation and coagulation occurring in the vessels that triggers venous thromboembolism (VTE). This is why all the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers skipped clinical trials and were only able to obtain “emergency use authorisation” for the jabs.

The MDs and virologists will all still cast blame on anything but the vaccines, including autoimmune disorders like Crohn’s or Lupus. Soon they’ll be blaming the “Delta Variant” instead of blaming the vaccines.

Your blood, if you’ve been Covid-19 mRNA inoculated, is now slowly clogging and coagulation to try to “defend” itself from the proteins your own cells are now creating – the alleged S protein of the alleged SARS-C0V-2 virus. Any blood which flows past these clots is also adding to the clot, making them larger and more dangerous, compounding the coagulation factor. Then inflammation increases and the chance of a heart attack skyrockets.

This is the answer to the “mystery” of why perfectly healthy young adults, all around the world, suffer heart inflammation within days of having an experimental Covid-19 “vaccine”. Even the protein payload in the non-mRNA vaccines can cause inflammation and clotting, so nobody who has the Covid jab is technically safe.

Like this: Like Loading...