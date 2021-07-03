Most of humanity has the perception that they know all there is to know. However, in reality it knows nothing. A race which has become limited by the five-sense-perception prison which it has trapped itself in through the majority acquiescing to their own enslavement.

From the moment we are born we are indoctrinated into a system where our only knowledge comes from the agenda set by the state in our schools, the things we read or watch on the mainstream media, or our parents, family, friends etc.

From the moment our parents were born they were indoctrinated into a system where the only knowledge comes from the agenda set by the state in their schools, the things they read or watched in the mainstream media, or their parents, family, friends etc.

From the moment your children were / will be born they were / will be indoctrinated into a system where the only knowledge comes from the agenda set by the state in their schools, the things they read / will read or watched / will watch in the mainstream media or from you, family, friends etc.

So, in essence all we ever know is what the state decide we need to know in school or what the mainstream media decide we need to know. Our only other source of knowledge unless we search for it, is our experience.

But the majority do not search for that knowledge. They accept what they are taught in school, or read in the headlines, or watch on the Six O’clock News as gospel. The man in a suit on the television said it, so it must be true. They accept the official narrative without conducting any of their own research, they question nothing.

Do you honestly believe there is not any more to know that what you are being told?

How naïve.

