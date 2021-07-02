ONS finally admits the Covid Vaccines have caused multiple deaths; contradicting claims made by the MHRA

The Office for National Statistics has finally listed the Covid-19 vaccine as an official cause of death of multiple people in England, contradicting claims made the MHRA that no link has been made between and vaccination and fatality reported to the Yellow Card scheme.

The ONS release a monthly mortality analysis which contains several different datasets of deaths in England and Wales by age, sex, cause of death, and five year average comparisons. The latest edition which can be downloaded here, covers the month of May 2021 and within it is a dataset showing the number of deaths with ICD-10 codes related to Covid-19 which have been mentioned on the death certificate between March 2020 and May 2021.

The dataset can be found in table 12 of the ONS document and shows that the Covid-19 vaccines have now been listed as an official cause of death three times in England due to adverse reactions.

This does not mean that only three people have died due to the experimental Covid vaccines, it just means that three doctors have been brave enough to finally list the Covid vaccines as a cause of death on the death certificate.

We imagine many doctors are hesitant to do this considering the treatment they are subjected to if they do not tow the line in regards to the official narrative on Covid-19. We only have to look at the brave Doctor Sam White who was suspended by NHS England on the 26th June 2021 for questioning Covid-19 protocols.

But the ONS data does offer a glimmer of hope in exposing how dangerous the emergency approved vaccines really are as it contradicts what the UK Medicine Regulator, the MHRA have been officially telling the British public.

The MHRA stated as recently as the 1st July 2021 the following –

The MHRA has received 439 UK reports of suspected ADRs to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in which the patient died shortly after vaccination, 936 reports for the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, five for the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna and 23 where the brand of vaccine was unspecified. The majority of these reports were in elderly people or people with underlying illness. Usage of the vaccines has increased rapidly and as such, so has reporting of fatal events with a temporal association with vaccination however, this does not indicate a link between vaccination and the fatalities reported. Review of individual reports and patterns of reporting does not suggest the vaccines played a role in the deaths.

The total number of deaths reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme as adverse reactions to the Covid jabs now stands at 1,403, yet the MHRA are adamant the Covid jabs are not to blame.

We’re afraid the ONS data now shows the MHRA are lying to the British people.

Many people are not aware of the existence of the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, which is precisely why the MHRA states only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported. But the scheme exists and it enables people to report any adverse reactions they have had, or they know people to have had, to the Covid-19 vaccines.

As per the 22nd release of Yellow Card statistics by the UK Government / MHRA there have been a total of 1,007,253 adverse reactions reported to the scheme which include ailments such as blindness, deafness, seizure, paralysis, stroke, cardiac arrest, heart attack and sudden death, among many others.

National Records of Scotland (NRS), the equivalent of the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in England had already listed the Covid-19 vaccine as the official cause of death three times back in May 2021, revealing the deaths had occurred before the 30th April 2021. The official statistic can be viewed on table 12 of the downloadable excel document via the NRS website here.

Public Health Scotland have also been much more transparent than authorities in England and revealed in an F.O.I request made in February how many people had died within 28 days of having the Covid-19 vaccine.

Public Health Scotland confirmed –

“Using the latest mortality data available (Up to 26th February), 2,207 people have died within 28 days of vaccination (number of days between vaccine and death is 0-27 where 0 is the day of vaccination).”

Since then Public Health Scotland have released another report, which can be viewed here (see page 8) showing that ‘between 8 December 2020 and 28 May 2021, a total of 3,752 people died within 28 days of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine in Scotland”

It’s quite clear to see that the MHRA are lying to the British people, and maybe it has something to do with the fact they are the ones who decided to give the experimental Covid jabs, which are still in phase three trials until 2023, emergency use authorisation.

Maybe it also has something to do with the fact the MHRA have now deemed the Pfizer jab, an experimental gene therapy, safe for use in children between the ages of 12 -15, despite the fact 86% of children suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to serious in the small and short clinical trial.

Maybe it also has something to do with the fact they are funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation?

It’s time to hold the MHRA to account for their actions and lies. Please share this information everywhere.

