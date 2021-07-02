12-Year-Old Girl Bound To Wheelchair And Left With Chronic Illnesses After Receiving Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine

Source: FOX6 News Milwaukee

Maddie has suffered countless debilitating symptoms after she received her second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

A 12-year-old girl is now wheelchair-bound after taking part in a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine trial.

On Monday 28th June, US Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, held a press conference at the Federal Courthouse in Milwaukee to address the rise in Covid-19 vaccine injuries.

At the meeting, Johnson invited people from across the country to speak about their experiences with the vaccine and the injuries that they themselves or someone they know suffered as a result of receiving it.

One woman who spoke is the mother of a 12-year-old girl who is now wheel-chair bound and suffers from memory loss after she received the Pfizer jab.

Stephanie de Garay, of Ohio, claimed that her daughter Maddie was a perfectly healthy 12-year-old before she and her brothers were enrolled in a Pfizer vaccine trial in January. After Maddie received her second dose of the jab, she was left with a long list of horrific injuries and illnesses, which have forced her to be put on an NG feeding tube.

“All three of our kids volunteered and were excited to participate in the trial as a way to help us all return to normal life.”

Stephanie told Sen. Johnson that she has a degree in electrical engineering and her husband works in the medical field, and they are both pro-vaccine and pro-science, which is why they allowed their children to take part in the trial.

“Before Maddie got her final dose of the vaccine she was a healthy 12-year-old who got straight A’s and had lots of friends, she had her life, she was energetic, she was not like this.

“Upon receiving the second shot, Maddie immediately felt pain at the injection site, and over the next 24 hours she developed severe abdominal and chest pain.”

Maddie told her parents that the chest pain felt like her heart was being ripped out of her neck. She also said that she had “painful electrical shocks” down her neck and spine that forced her to walk hunched over.

Additionally, Stephanie described how Maddie complained of extreme pain in her fingers and toes, which made them turn white and were cold to the touch.

Pictured: Stephanie de Garay with her daughter Maddie at the hearing on Monday.

As Maddie’s health continued to decline rapidly, Stephanie and her husband rushed her to hospital as instructed by the vaccine trial nurse, where blood tests were conducted, she was checked for appendicitis (which she did not have), and was given an IV with medicine where she was then finally sent home.

Despite this, in the discharge papers from the children’s hospital, Maddie was sent to, her diagnosis was listed as “adverse effect of vaccine initial encounter.” Her mother stated that this is the first time any diagnosis like this has ever been listed on Maddie’s medical records.

Unfortunately, over the next two and a half months, Maddie’s abdominal, muscle, and nerve pain became so severe and unbearable, and she ended up developing additional symptoms including Gastroparesis, nausea and vomiting, erratic blood pressure and heart rate, memory loss, brain fog, headaches, dizziness, fainting, and seizures.

Gastroparesis is where the stomach cannot empty in the normal way, which means that food passes through the stomach slower than usual. If not treated, it can cause complications such as dehydration as a result of repeated vomiting, and malnutrition as the body is unable to get nutrients from food.

Additionally, Maddie has developed verbal and motor tics, has suffered a loss of feeling from the waist down, and muscle weakness, which has forced her to become wheelchair-bound. Other symptoms that she has developed include Drastic changes in her vision, urinary retention and loss of bladder control, and severely irregular and heavy menstrual cycles.

Eventually, Maddie was left with no choice but to have an NG feeding tube inserted so that she could receive nutrition. To this day, she still suffers from all of these horrific symptoms, which have been caused by the experimental “vaccine” that should not be anywhere near children’s arms.

Unsurprisingly, doctors and health officials tried to avoid blaming the vaccine for being responsible for Maddie’s symptoms and illnesses, with one doctor suggesting that she had Functional Neurological Disorder due to “anxiety.” Her parents were shocked that doctors were failing to connect the dots and link Maddie’s sudden poor health to the vaccine trial.

“At one point they even tried to admit her to a mental hospital.”

After seeking opinions from other medical experts and doctors, some of whom were present at the hearing, Maddie was connected with a doctor who was conducting research on cases of adverse reactions caused by the Covid vaccine. Through this doctor, Maddie finally received an MRI scan of her brain, and plenty of additional tests to discover what happened to her.

Her mother, Stephanie, said: “Over the past five months, Maddie has been to the ER nine times and has been hospitalised three times, for a total of two months in the hospital.

“What I want to ask – Maddie volunteered for the Pfizer trial – is why? Why aren’t they researching her to figure it out? Why did this happen?

“All we want is for Maddie to be seen heard and believed, cause she has not been. We want her to get the care that she so desperately needs so that she can go back to normal. Why is she not back to normal?

“She was totally fine before this, she did the right thing trying to help everybody else and they’re not helping her.”

Stephanie hopes that by speaking out about Maddie’s experience she can raise awareness of vaccine adverse reactions and be a voice for others who have suffered similar injuries.

Currently, in the US, the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been authorised for use in children aged 12 and upwards since May, despite the countless adverse reactions that have been suffered as a result.

It is incredibly disturbing and infuriating that any government would happily roll out an experimental gene therapy for children, especially a jab that caused 86% of children in a trial to suffer adverse reactions ranging from mild to severe. These are crimes against humanity being committed against the masses, yet parents are willingly allowing their children to receive the jab so that we can “get back to normal.”

You can watch the full hearing here:

