SHOCKING! – Number of Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines surpasses One Million according to UK Gov.’s 22nd update

The U.K. Government have released the 22nd update highlighting adverse reactions to the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA vaccine, Oxford / AstraZeneca Viral Vectored vaccine, and Moderna mRNA vaccine which have all been authorised for emergency use only in the United Kingdom.

The 22nd update covers adverse reactions inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme from the 9th December 2020, the day after the first Pfizer jab was administered in the United Kingdom up to the 23rd June 2021.

In the week since the 21st report, which covered adverse reactions reported up to the 21st February 2021, there have been a further 5,352 Yellow Cards for the Pfizer vaccine, 6,118 Yellow Cards for the Oxford vaccine, and 1,357 Yellow Cards for the Moderna vaccine.

However this does not reflect the total number of adverse reactions as a Yellow Card report can contain multiple averse reactions, and it is estimated that around only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions to the Covid jabs are actually reported to the scheme.

The Pfizer jab has so far had 223,404 reported adverse reactions, whereas the Oxford jab has had more than three times the amount, with 762,706 adverse reactions being reported up the 23rd June 2021. There have also been 18,548 adverse reactions to the Moderna vaccine, and 2,595 adverse reactions where the brand of vaccine was not specified. This means the total number of adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines has now surpassed the one million mark in the United Kingdom, now standing at a total of 1,007,253.

This means that for every 43 people that have been vaccinated an adverse reaction has been suffered.

We took a dive into the UK Governments 22nd update on adverse reactions to the Covid jabs and this is what we found…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Oxford Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

The total number of blood disorders reported as adverse reactions to both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine now stands at 14,293 as of the 23rd June 2021. This includes ailments such as thrombocytopenia which is where your body has a low level of platelets in the blood. Severe forms of this ailment can lead to bleeding spontaneously from the eyes, gums, or bladder and can result in death. Which is exactly what has happened in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, with 54 cases of immune thrombocytopenia and 136 cases of thrombocytopenia being reported which have resulted in 1 death thus far.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has caused 5 deaths due to thrombocytopenia, with 800 cases being reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as of the 23rd June 2021. On the 21st March there had only been 44 reported cases, meaning the number has increased by 1,718% in just three months.

The total number of cardiac disorders reported as adverse reactions to both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine now stands at 11,040 with a total of 203 people sadly passing away after suffering a cardiac disorder adverse reaction to one of the two jabs. This includes serious events such as cardiac arrest of which the Pfizer jab has caused 76 times so far, with 27 of these resulting in death.

The AstraZeneca jab has caused 146 people to suffer cardiac arrest so far with 32 of these sadly resulting in death. What’s also interesting to note here is the difference in the number of cardiac disorders occurring between the two vaccines. The MHRA are constantly telling us that there is no cause for concern as the adverse reactions that are occurring are in line with what we would expect to see within the general population. However if this were the case shouldn’t we be seeing a similar rate of occurrence to number of vaccines administered for both jabs?

There have been roughly 29 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered and around 45 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab administered. So that’s 55% more AstraZeneca jabs administered than the Pfizer jab as of the 23rd June 2021. However there have been 2,932 cardiac disorders as a result of the Pfizer jab and 8,108 cardiac disorders as a result of the AstraZeneca jab. That accounts to 176.5% more cardiac disorders occurring due to the AstraZeneca vaccine compared to the Pfizer vaccine. Shouldn’t it be around 55% more if we are to believe the MHRA that there is no cause for concern?

Next we come to eye disorders, due to both types of Covid vaccine there have been 16,222 eye disorders reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions as of the 23rd June 2021. This includes people losing the ability to see all together, with the number of people now blind as a result of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine now standing at 58.

But the AstraZeneca jab fares much worse with 247 people now blind as a result of having the Oxford jab. But this is an increase of 325.8% compared to the Pfizer jab, this doesn’t sound like the statistical norm to us.

The same can be said when comparing the total number of eye disorders. There have been 3,741 eye disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab, but there’s been a whopping 12,481 reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab. That’s a 233.6% difference, not 55% which is surely what it should be if in line with the norm?

Next up we have anaphylactic reactions. An anaphylactic reaction is a severe and potentially life-threatening reaction to a trigger. The trigger here being either the Pfizer jab or Oxford jab. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include feeling faint, finding it hard to breathe, a fast heartbeat and feeling anxious, and the condition needs to be treated in hospital at soon as possible. The Pfizer vaccine has accounted for 359 anaphylactic reactions so far, resulting in 2 deaths.

But the AstraZeneca jab accounts for 631 cases of anaphylactic reaction, resulting in 2 deaths as of the 23rd June 2021, according to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme report.

Let’s rewind back to the eighth report released by the UK Government which covered adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 14th March 2021. Within that report we found that there had been an increase in the number of central nervous system haemmorrhages and cerebrovascular accidents. All different types of stroke – which happen due to the rupture of an artery or… blood clots.

In the eighth report we found that there had been 10 cases of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 3 deaths, 4 cases of cerebral infarction resulting in 1 death, 4 cases of haemorrhagic stroke resulting in 1 death and 12 cases of ischaemic stroke among many others. As well as 85 cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 7 deaths. All reported as adverse reactions to the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine.

Well just four months later, as of the 23rd June 2021 the 10 cases of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 3 deaths have increased to 143 cases of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 40 deaths. That’s a 1,330% increase in the number of cases in just three months, and a 1,233.33% increase in the resultant deaths.

The 4 cases of cerebral infarction resulting in 1 death have increased to 81 cases of cerebral infarction resulting in 4 deaths. That’s a 1,925% increase in cases in just three months.

The 4 cases of haemorrhagic stroke resulting in 1 death have increased to 35 cases of haemorrhagic stroke in just three months resulting in 5 deaths. That’s a 775% increase in the number of cases, and a 400% increase in the number of resultant deaths.

The 12 cases of ischaemic stroke with 0 deaths have increased to 115 cases of ischaemic stroke resulting in 4 deaths. That’s a 858.3% increase in the number of cases in just three months.

But the most shocking increase of all is in the number of cerebrovascular accidents. The 85 reported cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 7 deaths as of the 14th march 2021 has increased to 977 cases in just three months and the number of deaths has increased more than five times to a total of 37. That is an astounding increase.

All the more shocking due to the fact the numbers occurring due to the Pfizer vaccine are nowhere near, yet only 55% more AstraZeneca jabs have been administered. The number of cerebrovascular accidents as of the 14th March 2021 due to the Pfizer vaccine stood at 71, with 3 of these resulting in death.

Fast forward three months to the 23rd June and that number has increased to 267, another 196 too many, with the deaths increasing to 12. However the number to have occurred due to the AstraZeneca jab is still 265.9% more than what has occurred due to the Pfizer jab. If this was in line with the norm it should only be 55%.

The same pattern can also be seen in the number of cases of paralysis reported as adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines. With 72 reported cases being due to the Pfizer vaccine, but a whopping 270 reported cases being due to the AstraZeneca vaccine. That’s a 275% difference, not the 55% we should be seeing.

There have been 223,404 reported adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine as of the 23rd June 2021, with 439 of these sadly resulting in death.

However there have been three times as many adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine with over twice as many deaths. As of the 23rd June 2021 the total number of adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine stands at 762,706, with 936 deaths being reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

The overall number of deaths due to both jabs now stands at 1,375. But there have also been 5 deaths recorded as adverse reactions to the Moderna vaccine and 23 deaths where the brand of vaccine was not specified, meaning the grand total of unnecessary deaths now stands at 1,403.

The data clearly shows these vaccines are not safe and their roll-out must be ceased immediately.

Please share this information everywhere, the only way to stop more deaths and serious debilitating conditions from occurring is by making a noise. We’ve done the hard work for you, it’s now on you to do something about it.

Like this: Like Loading...