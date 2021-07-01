Philippines Threatens Covid Vaccine Decliners With Jail Time or Ivermectin

Source: Independent

President Rodrigo Duterte said on live TV that Filipinos will face jail time if they refuse to get the Covid-19 jab.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened Filipinos who refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine with jail time or an injection of Ivermectin, an alternate treatment for Covid.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasite drug that is often used to treat animals but has been touted as an alternative treatment for Covid-19, however, the World Health organisation (WHO) and other U.S and European regulators have recommended against it.

On live TV, President Duterte told the nation: “You choose, vaccine or I will have you jailed.

“But for as long as you are here and you are a human being, and can carry the virus, get vaccinated.

“Otherwise, I will order all the village captains to have a tally of the people who refuse to be vaccinated. Because if not, I will have Ivermectin meant for pigs injected into you.

“Don’t get me wrong, there is a crisis in this country. I’m just exasperated by Filipinos not heeding the government.”

The recent remarks contradict those of his health officials, who have said receiving the Covid-19 vaccine is entirely voluntary.

It is believed that Duterte made the threats following a low turnout at several vaccination sites in the capital Manila.

As of June 20th, only 2.1 million people have been fully vaccinated in the Philippines out of the 70 million targeted for the end of the year.

Duterte, who has been criticised for his tough approach to managing the pandemic, also stood by his decision not to reopen schools.

It is disturbing to see that people are being threatened with incarceration for refusing to get an experimental gene therapy, which has been wrongfully labeled as a vaccine.

When are the masses going to question why governments and those in power are pushing so hard for people to get the Covid jab? We have not seen any other drug being treated with such desperation…

Currently, in the UK, the Covid vaccine is mandatory for care home staff “to protect residents”, and ministers are considering making the jabs compulsory for those who work in the NHS.

This means that employers can legally fire staff who refuse to get the jab, however, many care home workers have already signaled their intention to resign once the measure comes into effect.

Hearing that other countries are making the jab mandatory for all its citizens is terrifying and shows that it could happen, even here in the UK.

Like this: Like Loading...