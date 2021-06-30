WHO Quietly Removes Section Advising Against Children Receiving Covid-19 Vaccine On Its Website

Source: World Health Organisation

WHO has removed a section advising against children receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has quietly updated their website on Tuesday 22nd June, removing a section that read: “Children should not be vaccinated for the moment.”

The latest archive capture on the Wayback Machine from the 22nd June shows the sentence before it was removed, plus additional information stating that “there is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Since the website has been updated, the WHO has noted that “more evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19”, but that WHO has concluded that the “Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is suitable for use by people aged 12 years and above.”

WHO now recommends anyone under the age of 18 should not get the Covid-19 jab!!! pic.twitter.com/274fe3z0BS — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) June 22, 2021

Social media users commented that the website stated that children should not get the Covid jab in the days prior, and then quickly noted how this had changed overnight.

It appears the World Health Organization changed their website today. You can see the difference in the two screen shots. The first is from an archive from earlier today (16:49:39 GMT), the second is what the web page looks like right now. pic.twitter.com/JBVtengagI — 🇵🇸 #FreePalestine 🍀 #FreeAssange (@bymyelf) June 22, 2021

According to the Wayback machine’s archive, the WHO’s vaccine advice page had remained unchanged since April 8th 2021, up until the change on June 22nd.

Additionally, Twitter users raised the alarm regarding social media censorship as Facebook removed posts including the screenshots of the WHO’s website prior to the change.

Can’t make it up. @facebook is censoring the @who recommendation that people under 18 not be vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/pYCUBUTsqO — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 22, 2021

Currently, in the US, the Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 12 years and up, however, many of the Covid jabs are currently still in the trial phase and being tested on children.

Despite being approved for children in May, during the Pfizer vaccine trials, 86% of children suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to serious.

Furthermore, countless children have been harmed and have unfortunately even died as a result of receiving this deadly concoction, with a two-year-old girl falling victim to the jab during a vaccine trial.

In the UK, the vaccine rollout is yet to target children, however, the UK government has recently stated that they are hoping to offer the experimental jab to children over the age of 12 by late summer.

It is disturbing to see the WHO gradually changing their guidance to suit the current vaccine agenda, showing that they are preparing to roll out the experimental poison for children in the coming months…

