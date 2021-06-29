Breaking News

Lisbon Court Rules That Only 0.9% of ‘Verified Cases’ Died of Covid-19 – Not 17,000 As Portuguese Government Claimed

By on
Source: Andre-Dias
The court revealed that only 0.9% of ‘verified cases’ dief of Covid.

The Lisbon court has ruled that only 0.9% of ‘verified cases’ died of Covid-19, totaling 152, instead of the 17,000 claimed by the faked government Covid death statistics.

Following a petition started by a citizen, a court in Lisbon was forced to provide verified data on Covid-19 mortalities.

The documents revealed that the number of verified Covid-19 deaths from January 2020 to April 2021 is only 152, a drastically lesser number than the 17,000 deaths claimed by the government.

The data is from the Sistema de Informação dos Certificados de Óbito (Death Certificate Information System – SICO) in Portugal.

All the other deaths appear to be as a result of unrelated reasons, with many of those listed having tested positive on PCR tests, again, suggesting that the tests are completely unreliable.

Last year, Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test spoke out about the tests stating that they are not reliable for viruses as the results can be interpreted to create the “illusion” of a pandemic.

Many Covid tests have high cycle thresholds – most are set to 37 or 40 – meaning that there are a large number of false positives.

Click to access Fwd-Sentenca.pdf

This news comes as a number of large lawsuits are set to take place against those responsible for the Covid deception and pushing the vaccine agenda which has caused serious adverse reactions and even death.

Dr Reiner Fuellmich set up the Corona Investigative Committee, which has concluded that the alleged Covid-19 pandemic is an agenda that has been planned for at least ten years.

He said: “The final result they [World Economic Forum] wanted to arrive at was to get everyone vaccinated. But it isn’t even a vaccine. It’s an experimental gene therapy that has never been tested.”

To get the masses vaccinated, a public health emergency had to be declared of international concern, which would allow the vaccine to be given emergency approval.

Fuellmich said that by using unreliable PCR tests, the WEF was able to create the illusion of a pandemic through thousands of apparent Covid cases, which were then used to declare a public health emergency.

“The Frankfurt Public Health Agency doesn’t consider anything beyond 24 cycles of amplification. Drosten set his test procedure at 45 cycles. At 35 cycles you end up with 97% false positives.

“Most of the western countries followed suit and tested between 40 and 45 cycles. We can be 100% certain that the Drosten test created only false positives.”

Like the Lisbon court ruling, it will be interesting to see what Dr Fuellmich and his team uncover through their lawsuits and how widespread this Covid deception has really been.

Dr Fuellmich and his global team of lawyers and doctors have their sights set on German virologist Christian Drosten, who designed the PCR test for the Coronavirus; Lothar Wieler, the director of the German RIVM; and many others.

“This is worse than what happened in the Third Reich. We have to do something because the people responsible for this know no empathy and are extremely dangerous. They only care about money and power.

“We will get them.”

