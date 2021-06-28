Breaking News

Fully Vaccinated Woman Dies of Covid-19, Family Blames “Anti-Vaxxers” For Death

By on ( 1 Comment )
Joan Barrows, James Russo, her brother; and Jean Verga, her twin sister. The siblings grew up in Fair Lawn. Joan, a lung-transplant recipient, died of COVID-19 on May 15, 2021, despite having been fully vaccinated.
Source: North Jersey
Joan Barrows, James Russo, her brother; and Jean Verga, her twin sister.

A Fair Lawn woman has died after catching Covid-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

Joan Barrows, 62, of Fair Lawn, New Jersey was a lung transplant recipient who was determined to make it through the pandemic. She wore masks, gloves, and kept her family and friends at a distance to stay safe.

She refused to attend family events and even spent holidays alone.

The 62-year-old received a new lung in 2010 and already had a strict regimen that included multiple medications daily to prevent post-transplant rejection.

When the Covid-19 vaccine rollout began, Joan made an appointment and received both doses of the Moderna jab.

Despite being vaccinated, Joan ended up catching Covid and became a “rare” breakthrough case, unfortunately becoming seriously ill, where she was then hospitalised and eventually passed away.

On May 15th, Joan ended up dying, and her death was listed as a rare breakthrough case of Covid-19 after full vaccination.

Her family blame an unvaccinated person for the death of Joan and are now lashing out at those who do not get vaccinated.

They say that Joan’s death was a “lesson in social responsibility” as vaccination is as public duty as much as a personal choice.

James Russo, Joan’s older brother, told North Jersey: “The person you meet at the local supermarket, sitting next to you at church or synagogue could lose their life as a result of your choice to remain unvaccinated.

“She was so determined to survive; she probably would have lived much longer.”

Her family believes that those who are unvaccinated “put the lives of others in jeopardy” through their choice not to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Joan’s best friend now has a strong dislike for those who are “anti-vax”, as she said: “When I hear somebody doesn’t want to get vaccinated my head comes off. She could have been alive today.”

Whilst to many this case simply shows that the Covid vaccinations are completely ineffective and unsafe, Joan’s death provides an opportunity to promote the jab further and encourage more people to get the vaccine through fearmongering.

Governor Phil Murphy urged New Jersey’s 2.1 million unvaccinated adults to take action in his briefing last week.

“Jim and Jean [Joan’s twin sister] asked me to remind everybody through Joan’s example of the vulnerability that some residents retain, even through vaccination, because of their longstanding medical conditions.

“The time to get vaccinated is now. We cannot risk ant Covid brush fires in any communities where vaccinations lag.”

Yet again we see another “breakthrough case” that has ended in tragedy, but the mainstream media and terrified population will fail to question the vaccine as the culprit behind these devastating and avoidable deaths.

We urgently need your help!
Censorship has caused support for our
fundraising campaign to drop drastically.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image.png
The NHS has never been overwhelmed due to Covid-19. It is now overwhelmed due to the Covid-19 Vaccines. Oh the Irony.
It is Summer and the NHS is officially overwhelmed. But not because …
Never forget Matt Hancock has blood on his hands – Let’s start with the 232 expectant mothers who’ve reported the loss of their baby due to the Covid Vaccine he told them to get
The Health Secretary; Matt Hancock, who has been drunk on power for …
Meet the man who sold his soul to Bill Gates – Dr Tedros Adhanom; from mass sterilisation campaigns to head of the WHO
In a move that is still baffling and exasperating parents around the …
The silence from BBC News, Sky News, & GB News is deafening after hundreds of thousands of people marched for your Freedom on June 26th
On Saturday the 26th June 2021, hundreds of thousands of people gathered …
Whilst you clapped for the NHS the elderly and vulnerable were murdered in Care Homes, are you going to let them get away with it?
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Here is an …
Déjà vu – NHS staff were told the Swine Flu vaccine was safe, over a decade later they’re still suffering the consequences
The following is an article written for BuzzFeed News in 2018. It …
Whilst you’ve been distracted by Hancock’s affair, PHE released a report revealing 62% of alleged Covid deaths are people who’ve been vaccinated
Breaking news on the morning of Friday June 25th revealed Matt Hancock …
So Much For Social Distancing: Matt Hancock Had Affair With Aide Whilst Forcing Covid Restrictions on British Public
Source: The SunMatt Hancock was caught cheating on his wife of 15 …
France’s Health Minister Threatens Health Workers With Mandatory Covid Vaccinations
Source: LadepecheFrance's Health Minister Oliver Véran is considering making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Shaun

Sigh, like Lemmings

image_2021-06-28_111238.png
1
Reply