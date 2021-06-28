Fully Vaccinated Woman Dies of Covid-19, Family Blames “Anti-Vaxxers” For Death

Source: North Jersey

A Fair Lawn woman has died after catching Covid-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

Joan Barrows, 62, of Fair Lawn, New Jersey was a lung transplant recipient who was determined to make it through the pandemic. She wore masks, gloves, and kept her family and friends at a distance to stay safe.

She refused to attend family events and even spent holidays alone.

The 62-year-old received a new lung in 2010 and already had a strict regimen that included multiple medications daily to prevent post-transplant rejection.

When the Covid-19 vaccine rollout began, Joan made an appointment and received both doses of the Moderna jab.

Despite being vaccinated, Joan ended up catching Covid and became a “rare” breakthrough case, unfortunately becoming seriously ill, where she was then hospitalised and eventually passed away.

On May 15th, Joan ended up dying, and her death was listed as a rare breakthrough case of Covid-19 after full vaccination.

Her family blame an unvaccinated person for the death of Joan and are now lashing out at those who do not get vaccinated.

They say that Joan’s death was a “lesson in social responsibility” as vaccination is as public duty as much as a personal choice.

James Russo, Joan’s older brother, told North Jersey: “The person you meet at the local supermarket, sitting next to you at church or synagogue could lose their life as a result of your choice to remain unvaccinated.

“She was so determined to survive; she probably would have lived much longer.”

Her family believes that those who are unvaccinated “put the lives of others in jeopardy” through their choice not to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Joan’s best friend now has a strong dislike for those who are “anti-vax”, as she said: “When I hear somebody doesn’t want to get vaccinated my head comes off. She could have been alive today.”

Whilst to many this case simply shows that the Covid vaccinations are completely ineffective and unsafe, Joan’s death provides an opportunity to promote the jab further and encourage more people to get the vaccine through fearmongering.

Governor Phil Murphy urged New Jersey’s 2.1 million unvaccinated adults to take action in his briefing last week.

“Jim and Jean [Joan’s twin sister] asked me to remind everybody through Joan’s example of the vulnerability that some residents retain, even through vaccination, because of their longstanding medical conditions.

“The time to get vaccinated is now. We cannot risk ant Covid brush fires in any communities where vaccinations lag.”

Yet again we see another “breakthrough case” that has ended in tragedy, but the mainstream media and terrified population will fail to question the vaccine as the culprit behind these devastating and avoidable deaths.

