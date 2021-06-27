The silence from BBC News, Sky News, & GB News is deafening after hundreds of thousands of people marched for your Freedom on June 26th

On Saturday the 26th June 2021, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in London to fight for their freedom, your freedom and your children’s freedom. Meanwhile the mainstream media remained silent throughout, except for a select few that instead twisted the truth and told lies.

If you were not in central London on the day of the event, or you are somebody who believes the only real news is what is reported on the BBC, then you could be forgiven for not even knowing that one million people marched through the streets of London against the medical tyranny that has infested the United Kingdom.

Or maybe you are one of those who has seen the select few reports in the mainstream media which tried to condemn the protests as violent, with headlines such as ‘Three arrested and three officers injured at anti-lockdown protests in London‘.

Funny how BBC News also ran with the same headline. That wouldn’t have anything to do with the fact both ‘The Guardian’ and the BBC are funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation would it?

Here’s the limited coverage the BBC have given to the march for your freedom –

Three protesters were arrested during a day of demonstrations across London, the Met Police said.

Anti-lockdown and climate change demonstrations took place on Saturday in Westminster, Lambeth and Southwark alongside some smaller protests.

Arrests were made on suspicion of breach of the peace, assault on police, and in connection to a previous assault, the Met Police said.

Three officers received minor injuries “but all remain fit and well”.

Sky News were far too busy on the day of the march for your freedom covering other urgent breaking news – “It’s a hard life being a puffin”.

However they did attempt to tell you about the march for freedom on Sunday morning 27th June, however they couldn’t bring themselves to tell you the real reason why so many people had gathered in London. Instead they told you thousands of activists gathered to protest against the climate and Palestine, but were all united with one common goal – “the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill”. Lies.

The march for your freedom got a brief mention towards the end of the Sky News article, but apparently the estimated million people gave up because Wales were playing football –

As the hours wore on another set of protesters arrived in Parliament Square.

Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protesters threw tennis balls at Downing Street.

The police formed a line behind a set of barriers and became the focus of angry shouting. But the crowd started to disperse just in time for the Wales match.

More lies.

Many thought GB News was going to be the saviour of the mainstream media, how wrong they were. Did they cover the march for freedom? No. Did presenter Darren McCaffrey lie and say there hasn’t been very many people at previous protests because he lives in Central London and hasn’t seen any protests? Yes

“There’s not masses of people there. I live in the centre of London and I’ve never really seen these protests. We’re not seeing them right round the country.” – Darren McCaffrey

Here’s what BBC News, Sky News, and GB News failed to show you or tell you about the march for your freedom on Saturday 26th June 2021…

The energy was electric as thousands sang “leave those kids alone” to the Pink Floyd song ‘Another brick in the wall’.

Does this look like just a few thousand attended the march for your freedom to you?

Maybe this aerial view on the freedom protest will really put into perspective just how many people attended the march for your freedom? We wonder if Darren McCaffrey missed it again?

People who have never protested in their lives were compelled to attend the march for freedom, and it doesn’t matter what they believe, they were all there united for one thing – your freedom. Because they can see the lies and suffering that has been lumbered on the British people over the past 15 months.

The complete lack of mainstream reporting on the largest protest the UK has ever seen says it all. As does the lies and smear attempts by those that did mention the event. It proves that you cannot trust a thing the mainstream media has to say, they are clearly in the pockets of the authorities and will only report on what fits the agenda of the day. To report that up to one million people were marching through London for your freedom and against the medical tyranny that has infested the UK would have woken far too many sleeping lions from their slumber.

BBC News, Sky news, and GB News should hang their heads in shame. Especially the BBC considering the fact they are funded by the very people that descended on London on the 29th May to march for your freedom.

The lack of truth from the mainstream media is the reason this country produces people like Ian, who has asked members of the public to spit on a group of happy, smiling people that weren’t wearing a mask on the tube, the next time they see them.

On Saturday, the 26th June 2021, up to one million people descended on London to march for your freedom and the mainstream media remained silent and lied to you. Please help spread the word and share this article everywhere.

Like this: Like Loading...