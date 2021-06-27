The NHS has never been overwhelmed due to Covid-19. It is now overwhelmed due to the Covid-19 Vaccines. Oh the Irony.

It is Summer and the NHS is officially overwhelmed. But not because of Covid-19, instead its because of its obsession to transform from the National Covid Service into the National Vaccination Service, and the severe repercussions of those experimental jabs being administered to millions.

The NHS has not once been overwhelmed due to Covid-19. During the entire first wave from April – June 2020, A&E attendance was 57% down on the previous year and the number of beds occupied was 30% down on the previous year.

The NHS has been so slack for the entirety of this alleged pandemic that not a single Nightingale hospital was used, instead they have now been disbanded, and nurses had so much time on their hands they were choreographing, rehearsing, and filming TikTok dancing videos.

2018 – April – 1,984,369 attended A&E / November – 2,036,847 attended A&E

2019 – April – 2,112,165 attended A&E / November – 2,143,505 attended A&E

attended A&E / November – attended A&E 2020 – April – 916,581 attended A&E / November – 1,485,132 attended A&E

So it’s rather ironic that the miraculous vaccine; alleged to reduce the chance of suffering serious disease if infected with the alleged Covid virus, has been the one thing throughout this entire alleged pandemic that has caused the NHS to become overwhelmed.

You will be familiar with the flurry of NHS headlines that routinely accompany the winter months. Every winter there are fears about hospitals collapsing. Every winter there is talk of unprecedented strain, of a burnt-out NHS workforce. Well we can confirm that June 2021 has broken all records for the number of people attending A&E, outdoing any winter month on record.

While we may be wearily used to headlines about NHS crises, this one is different. The pressures are coming from every side and nowhere in the system has the space to deal with it, because of the farcical Covid-19 controls and restrictions that have implemented in hospitals. Of course there’s a simple solution but we doubt anyone in charge has the capability to think of it or the bravery to implement it…

Scrap the farcical Covid-19 controls.

Greater Manchester’s health chief Sir Richard Leese, who this week warned hospitals were running at 90% capacity, much higher than at any point during this alleged pandemic has described the situation as unprecedented.

“In effect, the overall number in the middle of June is what we would expect in the middle of winter,

“Sometimes you get lots of pressures on GPs, or the ambulance service, or A&E, or urgent operations, or on pharmacies or dentists,

“What you don’t normally get is all of that at the same time and that’s why clinicians are saying this is ‘unprecedented’ – the escape valves aren’t there.”

Parts of the system are seeing demand at least 30% higher than before the pandemic, a time that was already much busier than what the NHS seen during the pandemic.

Why? Well one of the reasons is that GP’s are not treating people because they have turned their practices into mass vaccination centres. But even the GP’s that haven’t done this are unable to see as many people because of the farcia infection control measures they have implemented in their surgery’s.

At the same time, a great many people who simply held off seeking care during the height of the pandemic are understandably now coming forward – and often those conditions have got worse in the meantime. But why did they hold off seeking care? Because of a fear of overwhelming an NHS which has been extremely underwhelmed for the entirety of this alleged pandemic, or because of a fear of catching an extremely underwhelmingly “deadly” virus.

“We’ve got this situation where people’s angina hasn’t got better, people’s mental health hasn’t got better,” said one senior GP.

“Everything that was hidden has been revealed. There’s not been secret cures, just deferrals.

“The silent majority have kept their lumps and bumps to themselves, partly because of fear and partly because of not wanting to overload the NHS.

“Most estimates suggest that around 92% of NHS patient contacts happen in primary care, so even a small amount of over-spill will have a disproportionate effect on the rest of the system.”

Many patients frustrated with being unable to get a GP appointment – and often directed there by 111 as a result – are now ending up waiting in casualty, especially parents worried about their children.

Backlogged work, and people unable to get into their GP – alongside the reduction in space as a result of farcical Covid controls, are the reasons A&E departments across the country are overwhelmed.

“Our attendances are much higher than we’d expect,” according to Carole Gavin, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine and an A&E consultant in Greater Manchester.

“If you look at the national statistics for the last week in May you can see they are the second highest ever recorded in emergency departments.

“It indicates how much the system is under pressure that we are seeing these numbers in the summer. It’s really concerning because in winter it’s going to get worse.

“That’s why we are pushing from the college for the government to consider some planning for that.”

Hospitals in both Barnsley and Plymouth this week declared ‘black alerts’ – an official ‘serious incident’ that means the hospital cannot deliver comprehensive care. This is a trigger most commonly pulled in the depths of the winter, not the middle of June. .

“Emergency is the canary in the coalmine for the local system strain,” according to a senior doctor.

“So in Barnsley, it will probably be more about community services buckling and failing.”

Not all of that community buckling is within GP practices though. Some of it is within mental health services, which were notoriously struggling already before the pandemic.

Many people with existing mental health conditions have now seen them deteriorate through 2020, while everyone else has been through a period of uncertainty and some have been continuously locked into domestic environments that were already bad for their states of mind.

While demand for services dropped during the pandemic, community mental health services then saw a 26% increase on pre-Covid levels in March.

Referrals to specialist child and adolescent mental health services have increased, with more children presenting in crisis and with increased complexities, draconian lockdown measures have also hit access to psychological therapy and dementia diagnosis rates.

Meanwhile most people with learning disabilities had not been having their annual check-ups and most vulnerable children had not had their assessments carried out in the month after being taken into care, a further health and social crisis looming in the background as a result of lockdown.

But it’s not just the consequences of lockdown and the governments insistence of turning the National Health Service

into the National Vaccination Service causing the NHS to finally become overwhelmed 15 months into an alleged pandemic. We imagine the exponential amount of adverse reactions being suffered to the Covid-19 vaccines could have something to do with it as well.

According to the 21st update on the MHRA Yellow Card scheme there have been 973,435 adverse reactions including 1,356 deaths reported up to the 16th June 2021. This accounts for an adverse reaction being suffered for every 74 vaccinations administered. But these are only the ones that have been reported.

It is estimated just 1% to 10% of adverse reactions are reported, so there could be as many as 97,343,500 adverse reactions suffered so far or as little as 9,743,500. We can’t imagine this is doing the NHS any favours?

The adverse reactions being reported aren’t just a sore arm, headache, or fever either. They include events such as blindness, deafness, cardiac arrest, heart attack, seizure, paralysis, brain damage, stroke, miscarriage, blood clots, among many other serious reactions.

If it wasn’t for the fact people are suffering and dying because of these vaccines we would have to laugh at the irony that the NHS has not once been overwhelmed because of Covid-19, but is now overwhelmed because of the Covid-19 vaccines. Vaccines that were meant to end the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.

