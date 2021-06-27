Never forget Matt Hancock has blood on his hands – Let’s start with the 232 expectant mothers who’ve reported the loss of their baby due to the Covid Vaccine he told them to get

The Health Secretary; Matt Hancock, who has been drunk on power for the past fifteen months has finally relinquished his draconian powers due to footage exposing his affair with an aide who made £15,000 of tax-payer’s money for 15 days work after Hancock appointed her to scrutinise the Department of Health.

But if Mr Hancock thinks that his affair is all he will be held to account for then he is mistaken, because the former Health Secretary turned Tinpot Dictator has blood on his hands.

Health authorities in the UK have advised women to avoid things like smoked fish, soft cheese, wet paint, coffee, herbal tea, vitamin supplements, and processed junk foods when pregnant for decades.

Matt Hancock, on the other hand, urged pregnant women to get an experimental vaccine when they were called to do so –

To call this statement from Hancock irresponsible would be an understatement considering the Government, which he was essentially leading at the time, confirmed no studies have been done to prove the Covid jabs are safe for pregnant women. They even went as far as issuing advice which included a recommendation that pregnancy should be avoided for at least two months after having the second dose of the experimental jab –

‘Pregnancy

There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2.

Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine

BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy.

For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women

of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose.

6

Breast-feeding

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is excreted in human milk. A risk to

the newborns/infants cannot be excluded. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 should not be used

during breast-feeding.

Fertility

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility.’

This is precisely why Matt Hancock now has blood on his hands since urging all pregnant women to get the jab when called upon to do so. Because according to the UK Governments latest report on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines, as of the 16th June 2021 a total of 132 pregnant women had suffered the loss of their newborn / unborn child after receiving a dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA vaccine. This includes 122 women who have suffered a spontaneous abortion (miscarriage), 1 woman who suffered foetal growth restriction resulting in the death of her unborn child, 3 women who suffered the trauma of a stillbirth, and a further 5 who suffered foetal death.

Matt Hancock’s irresponsible advice has also led to a further 93 pregnant women suffering the loss of their unborn / newborn child after having the AstraZeneca vaccine. This include 89 cases of miscarriage, 1 case of foetal death, and 3 tragic stillbirths.

The Moderna vaccine, which has only recently been given emergency use authorisation by the MHRA has also caused a further 6 pregnant women to suffer a miscarriage. There have been no studies to prove the Moderna jab is safe for use during pregnancy.

A single miscarriage has also been reported where the brand of vaccine was not specified.

In all 232 expectant mothers have now reported the loss of their unborn / newborn child due to the experimental Covid-19 vaccines to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme. This is despite the fact the government originally recommended pregnancy is avoided for two months after having the jab, and despite the fact not a single study has been carried out to prove any of the Covid jabs are safe for use during pregnancy.

But that number does not tell the whole story. These are only the reports that have been made to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, a scheme which many people do not even know exist, a scheme which people are not made aware of when they go to get an experimental Covid jab.

It has been confirmed that just 1% – 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme. This means the actual number of women who have lost their unborn / newborn child due to the Covid jabs could be anywhere between 2,320 and 23,200.

A number which is criminal considering the fact the majority of people the alleged Covid-19 disease has killed have been over the age of 85 and also had serious underlying conditions.

Never forget that Matt Hancock has blood on his hands, and he must be held to account.

