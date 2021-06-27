Meet the man who sold his soul to Bill Gates – Dr Tedros Adhanom; from mass sterilisation campaigns to head of the WHO

In a move that is still baffling and exasperating parents around the world, the World Health Organisation rescinded guidance they issued on June 3rd, 2021 that stated children should not get “vaccinated” for Covid-19. According to their original bulletin, which can still be viewed here, the WHO advised that:

“children should not be vaccinated for the moment. There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Mainstream media intentionally and criminally decided to ignore the discrepancy between WHO’s directive and the continued insistence by medicine regulators and public health professionals throughout the world that children should get jabbed. We told you about the WHO’s guidance on the 22nd June, is it just a coincidence that they then changed that guidance the following day?

All of a sudden, the WHO decided to revive Joseph Stalin as they sanitized their website and scrubbed the guidance that children and adolescents should not have the Covid-19 vaccine. The WHO exposed themselves to be the Machiavellian keepers of the establishment that they have been since their inception.

This is par for the course, the Gates Foundation has always wielded a veto power over institutions they fund; WHO is no different given that the Gates Foundation is their second biggest financial contributor right after the United States of America. A perfectly rational guidance that was most likely broadcast at the urging of public health officials was quashed by higher ups because it did not fit the global “vaccination” agenda that has been championed by Bill and Melinda Gates for two decades.

This outrageous development and Orwellian erasure of a sound advice that should be heeded by all parents is not surprising considering the man who is the Director General of the World Health Organization. Most people have no idea who Dr. Tedros Adhanom is other than the fact that he is originally from Ethiopia; a fact that drew glowing press coverage because his appointment was sold as a sign of progress for the continent of Africa.

Such is the poison of identity politics; the establishment have perfected the use of tokens like Dr. Tedros Adhanom to paint a picture of inclusion while they choke billions of people, irrespective of their identities or ideologies, with their fiscal and monetary policies.

What they don’t tell you about Dr. Tedros Adhanom is that he is a vile and reprehensible thug who has a rap sheet that rivals the atrocities of Idi Amin. Long before he was plucked out of obscurity and charged with leading an institution that dictates public health policies around the world, Dr. Adhanom honed his butchering craft while his peers were happy to drink beer legally.

After graduating from the University of Asmara with a Bachelor of Biology, he joined the Ministry of Health as a junior public health expert in the Derg government. For those who don’t know, the Derg regime is the reason why millions of Ethiopians, fled the land they once called home.

Dr. Adhanom fit in perfectly with an autocratic Derg government that murdered over 500,000 Ethiopians in a multiyear campaign that was called the Red Terror. In 1991, another group of tyrants by the name of the Tigray People Liberation Front deposed the Derg and claimed the mantle of undisputed despot.

The TPLF were propped up by the West at the London Conference and proceeded to rule Ethiopia with an iron fist for 27 years with the backing of ghouls like Herman Cohen. Dr. Tedros Adhanom jumped the Derg ship and found a new home in a government that was molded by Ethiopia’s former strongman Meles Zenawi.

In 2005, Dr. Adhanom climbed the political ladder in Ethiopia as he was appointed Minister of Health by Meles Zenawi. In reality, Dr. Adhanom was more like the Minister of Death. As if it was not bad enough that the TPLF purged countless thousands of Ethiopians over their nearly three decades in power and committed documented crimes against humanity, serious and credible allegations were made against Dr. Adhanom that the Ministry of Health he headed conducted mass-sterilization campaigns against ethnic Amharas using vaccines as a means of population control.

Dr. Adhanom was also reprimanded for ignoring cholera outbreaks in 2006, 2009 and 2011 during his watch as head of Ethiopia’s Health Minister. Instead of addressing the crisis, Dr. Adhanom engaged in a coverup as he pressured local health workers to “not refer to cholera as such”.

Leaked emails revealed that Dr. Adhanom was more worried about hurting the Ethiopian economy than he was about people who were hurting and dying by the droves. The TPLF, which he was a card carrying member of, was labeled a terrorist organisation by the US Department of Homeland Security

Ethiopia is currently being roiled by sectarian strife thanks to the TPLF government reviving apartheid in Ethiopia and committing untold massacres for close to thirty years. Dr. Adhanom was an integral part of the TPLF as they maintained power by slaughtering anyone who dared to question their repressive tactics. Instead of jaunting around the world and pretending to be concerned about the alleged novel Coronavirus, Dr. Adhanom should be standing before a court for the blood of thousands of Ethiopians that he still has on his hands.

It is no wonder that he was chosen to lead the World Health Organisation; after all, WHO’s number one boosters Bill and Melinda Gates have been banging the population control drum for decades. Bill Gates quit a lucrative job as the CEO of Microsoft in 2000 to become a “philanthropist” determined to save the world from humanity. He made this astonishing statement in a TedTalk he gave about global population:

“The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

You don’t have to take our word for it, you can take it from the devil himself starting at the 4:30 mark of the video below. To our demise, we keep making the mistake of thinking that billionaires are rational people who have moralities like us. The reality is that people like Bill and Melinda Gates are sociopaths who are willing to throw humanity over the cliff in order to remake the world in their image

Dr Tedros Adhanom is tied to Gates’s hip and has been an indispensable ally in executing Bill and Melinda Gates’s objectives. It’s actually mind-boggling when you think of it, almost every doctor or medical professional that is featured prominently on the news or on social media is linked to Bill and Melinda Gates.

The only reason Dr. Adhanom landed the top job at WHO is because he sold his soul to join the Bill and Melinda Gates mafia.

Ironically, Adhanom means healer in Tigrinya; he became anything but as he killed more people than he has ever healed. It’s no accident that Dr. Adhanom is sitting atop an institution that is encouraging children to get jabbed with “vaccines” that are injuring and killing countless men, women and children throughout the world.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom is not interested in looking out for our children, his aim is to follow the dictates of his masters by reducing carbon footprints. On this front, Dr. Adhanom is uniquely qualified given that he has eliminated thousands of footprints in Ethiopia who can no longer exhale carbon into the atmosphere.

This article was originally authored by Teodrose Fikremariam and has been adapted for the Daily Expose

