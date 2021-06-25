Breaking News

So Much For Social Distancing: Matt Hancock Had Affair With Aide Whilst Forcing Covid Restrictions on British Public

Matt Hancock was caught cheating on his wife of 15 years with his aide Gina Coladangelo.

In an unexpected turn of events (yet unsurprising), it has been revealed that Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been having a secret affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo.

Whilst he encouraged the implementation of lockdowns, social distancing, and compulsory face masks on the nation, Hancock was cheating on his wife with the millionaire lobbyist.

The pair were caught on camera kissing at his Whitehall office, where the image was leaked by The Sun who was sent the image by a Whitehall whistle-blower.

The whistleblower told The Sun: “It was shocking that Mr Hancock was having an affair in the middle of a pandemic with an advisor and friend he used public money to hire.”

A government spokesperson said that the appointment of Gina as an aide had been made “in the usual way” and no rules had been broken.

According to a friend of the health secretary, Matt Hancock had “no comment on person matters.”

Matt Hancock has been married to his wife Martha, an osteopath, for 15 years, whilst Colandangelo is married to Oliver Bonas founder Oliver Tress.

This is the same health secretary who told the nation that there was a deadly virus that was spreading like wildfire through the country and that the only way we could flatten the curve was by social distancing, wearing a face mask indoors and stay at home where possible.

The same man who went on TV to preach hands, face, space to terrified Brits who were convinced by fearmongering that any human contact would spread the virus and end up killing someone’s grandma.

The same man who advocated for mandatory Covid vaccinations for care home and NHS staff to help “protect” patients from “potentially infectious” staff, whilst he broke social distancing rules to manhandle his mistress.

Yet again, this instance only shows that it really is one rule for us and another for them. After all, it is “Do as I say, not as I do.”

