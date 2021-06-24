Healthy 19-Year-Old Ohio Student Developed Severe Heart Problems After Second Dose of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine

Source: The Defender

Greyson Follmer, 19, of Ohio State University, developed severe myocarditis after he received both doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

A 19-year-old Ohio student developed severe and life-changing myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – after he received his second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Greyson Follmer, 19, from Ohio State University (OSU), was an elite athlete and member of the university’s chapter of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), becoming a very active member who was able to run several miles with a heavy pack on his back.

Before he got the Covid jab, Greyson was a very healthy young man and had no underlying health conditions other than asthma and some food allergies.

Like many students early on in the year, Greyson and his friends caught Covid. Whilst most of his friends had no symptoms, he experienced mild flu symptoms, but his mother Marie explained that these were nothing like what he experienced after he got vaccinated.

Students who tested positive for Covid at OSU were required to quarantine and also get a heart MRI before they could return.

Greyson received his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on April 16th, and his mother said that he began experiencing mild side effects, but at the time she thought these were normal and to be expected.

Three weeks later, on May 7th, Greyson got his second shot and his health began to drastically decline. He began to experience serious symptoms and was rushed to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital three times.

Greyson had a cardiac MRI which came back showing that his heart was enlarged with slight inflammation. The cardiologist assumed that it could be related to being an elite athlete rather than being linked to the vaccine, and signed a release for Greyson to return to school.

Marie Follmer said: “My son feels like he’s having a heart attack 24/7. He now has high blood pressure, severe chest pains, back pain, elevated kidney levels, hypothyroidism, inflamed lymph nodes in different areas of his body, and he can’t work or exercise.”

His mother said that Greyson “feels like he’s dying” and has to sleep all the time. As a result of receiving the vaccine, she believes it’s unlikely that he will be able to go back to ROTC or even return to school in August.

Initially, doctors attributed the heart problems Greyson experienced in May, after he received the Pfizer vaccine, to the Covid that he had in September 2020, and referred him to the Ohio Covid Clinic believing that he was a Covid “long-hauler.”

Since Greyson received the vaccine, his family has seen numerous doctors and specialists and has spent more than $12,000 in one month on healthcare. Currently, Greyson is undergoing stem cell treatment, taking Ivermectin and a variety of other supplements to manage his condition.

According to doctors, they project that it will take over two years for him to fully recover, although there is currently no information on research on how myocarditis brought on by Covid vaccines can be treated.

Greyson’s family is convinced that the vaccine is responsible for his poor health and the development of the heart condition, although Marie said that she’s “not an anti-vaccine person” because none of her children had ever had reactions to vaccines in the past.

Marie said: “I think what’s frustrating to me right now is that nobody told me that if you have an enlarged heart or heart inflammation, don’t get the shot. Not one person ever told us this. I never would have thought in a million years my kid would get sick.

“I was ready to give my daughter the vaccine — she is going to be 12 in August and has one lung and a reconstructive airway. There is no way on this planet I would give her the vaccine now. Greyson’s twin brother will also not be getting the vaccine after seeing what his brother has gone through.”

She said that she was unaware of reporting her son’s adverse reaction to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) until she posted about Greyson’s experience on Facebook and someone told her to do it.

Since speaking out about her son’s experience, Marie has reported the adverse reaction to VAERS (ID1395886), but no one has followed up the case nor has any report been added to the system.

This is not the first case of heart inflammation to be reported post-vaccination, as just recently a 13-year-old boy died just three days after he received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine from myocarditis (heart inflammation). This news follows the announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday that a warning will be added to the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines about “rare” cases of heart inflammation in young adults.

It is clear to see that these “vaccines” are causing detrimental harm to those who take them, especially young people who should not be receiving these experimental jabs in the first place. To advocate for children to be vaccinated after countless adverse reactions and deaths have been reported as a result of the shot is criminal.

