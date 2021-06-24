Crimes against Humanity – UK Government release 21st report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines

The UK Government / MHRA have released their 21st update on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines which have been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, and we’re left wondering whether the police will start to stand up and take notice of the shocking number and severity of adverse reactions being suffered now that a retired police officer has made a criminal complaint to the police with the support of Dr Tess Lawrie and lawyer Clare Wills Harrison.

The MHRA Yellow Card scheme has been collecting reports on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines since the 9th December 2020, the day after the Pfizer jab was first administered in the UK under the emergency use authorisation it has been granted by the MHRA.

Since that date up until the 16th June 2021 there have been 973,435 adverse reactions including 1,356 deaths reported to the Yellow Card scheme. This number of adverse reactions alone means that for every 74 jabs that have been administered in the United Kingdom an adverse reaction has been suffered.

However, these numbers do not tell the whole story as an extraordinary amount of people are not even aware of the existence of the Yellow Card scheme, and the MHRA estimates that only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported. This means the actual number of adverse reactions could be anywhere between 9.7 million and 97 million, whilst the number of deaths could be anywhere between 13.5 thousand and 135 thousand.

Surely these numbers are enough to make the medicine regulator pause and re-evaluate their decision to grant emergency use authorisation of the experimental Covid jabs? It’s not as is they haven’t been offered assistance in evaluating the data.

Dr Tess Lawrie, director at Evidence-based Medicine Consultancy Limited and EbMC Squared CiC, has been a strong advocate of Ivermectin for the early treatment of Covid-19 patients, and she wrote to the chief executive of the MHRA, Dr June Raine on the 9th June 2021 offering her companies assistance in analysing the Yellow card database due to three questions she had determined as requiring urgent answers. Questions that Dr Lawrie had after analysing adverse reactions reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme up to the 28th May 2021 –

1) How many people have died within 28 days of vaccination?

2) How many people have been hospitalised within 28 days of vaccination?

3) How many people have been disabled by the vaccination?

The response from the MHRA to Dr Tess Lawrie’s letter so far has been silence.

On the 19th June 2021, ten days after Dr Tess Lawrie’s letter was sent to the Dr June Raine of the MHRA, retired police constable Mark Sexton made a criminal complaint to Warwickshire police against Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock, Patrick Vallance, Chris Whitty, Dominic Raab, Michael Gove and Nadhim Zadhawi. A complaint which included the shocking statistics on adverse reactions and deaths due to the Covid-19 vaccines found in the MHRA Yellow Card data.

Since then Mark Sexton has received further support with his criminal complaint. Firstly from Dr Tess Lawrie, who has provided outstanding evidence fully supporting the retired police officer which has been sent directly to Superintendent Pete Hill at Warwickshire police, and secondly from lawyer Clare Wills Harrison.

Clare Wills Harrison, who has been working tirelessly for the past fifteen months gathering evidence of heinous crimes committed against the British people by the authorities, wrote to the the Superintendent of Warwickshire police on the 23rd June 2021, giving support and weight to Mark Sextons criminal complaint. The lawyer outlined the seriousness of the allegations made and the duty incumbent on the police to allocate a crime number and open an investigation into the allegations levelled at the UK Government by Mark Sexton, supported by the copious evidence he had gathered.

Clare said in an official statement released to the public on the 24th June that –

“No one, including the UK govt is above the law. The law applies equally to all men. Dicey’s conception of the law as regards equality, a long standing principle within UK law, upholds this view. As such, the police must act from the basis that every man, whatever his rank or condition, is subject to the ordinary law of the realm, and amenable to the jurisdiction of the same. There are NO special privileges.

“I remain in full support of Mark Sextons criminal complaint and demand a crime number be allocated and an investigation started immediately.

“As Supt Hill will no doubt be aware, failure by the police to investigate the serious allegations made can be referred to the IOPC and a judicial review sought as to the decision not to investigate.”

This is now firmly in the hands of the police to decide whether or not they wish to help put an end to the serious adverse reactions and unnecessary deaths due to the Covid-19 vaccines, being suffered across the United Kingdom. Adverse reactions which as of the 16th June 2021, according to the MHRA’s 21st Yellow Card report include the following…

There have been 13,089 blood disorders due to both the Pfizer mRNA jab and AstraZeneca viral vector jab. These include 55 cases of immune thromocytopenia and 133 cases of thrombocytopenia reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab. Thrombocytopenia is where you don’t have enough platelets in your blood. If you have a severe form, you can bleed spontaneously in your eyes, gums, or bladder or bleed too much when you’re injured.

Thrombocytopenia is the condition that has been seen alongside blood clots, which has now been proven to be caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine. The MHRA Yellow Card scheme has received 200 reports of immune thrombocytopenia and 775 reports of thrombocytopenia due to the AstraZeneca jab, this has sadly resulted in 6 deaths.

There have been 10,546 cardiac disorders due to both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs. These include 70 cases of cardiac arrest, 505 cases of tachycardia which is an extremely fast heart rate, 53 cases of myocarditis which is inflammation of the heart muscle, 34 cases of cardiac failure, and 123 cases of heart attack reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab.

Myocarditis is the condition which the CDC have now stated is occurring due to the Pfizer jab in young men, but we can tell you that the AstraZeneca jab is also causing the condition. As of the 16th June there have been 42 cases of myocarditis reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab alongside 142 cases of cardiac arrest, 1,168 cases of tachycardia, 58 cases of cardiac failure, and 309 cases of heart attack.

There have been 11,105 ear disorders due to both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs. This includes 121 reports of deafness as an adverse reaction to the Pfizer jab.

And 292 reports of deafness as an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca jab.

There have been 15,739 eye disorders due to the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs. These include 178 cases of visual impairment, 2 cases of sudden visual loss, and 52 cases of blindness reported as adverse reaction to the Pfizer jab.

Reports of blindness as an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca jab are much higher though, with 236 reports of blindness being made to the Yellow Card scheme u to the 16th June 2021, alongside 5 reports of sudden visual loss and 610 reports of visual impairment.

There have been 199,710 nervous system disorders due to both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs. These include 256 cerebrovascular accidents, 30 cerebral haemorrhages, and 31 ischemic strokes reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jabs.

However the number of different strokes reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab is frightening in comparison. There have been 146 reports of cerebral haemorrhage, 77 reports of cerebral infarction, 48 reports of intracranial haemorrhage, and 945 reports of cerebrovascular accidents.

There have also been 35 reports of haemorrhagic strokes, 98 reports of subarachnoid haemorrhage, and 114 reports of ischemic stroke due to the AstraZeneca jab.

Other nervous system disorders reported as adverse reactions to both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jab include 715 cases of Bell’s palsy, 477 cases of facial paralysis, 131 cases of multiple sclerosis, 1,417 cases of seizure, and 339 cases of paralysis.

There have been reported 210,168 adverse reactions to the Pfizer mRNA jab which have resulted in 425 deaths.

Whilst there have been 745,965 adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca viral vector jab resulting in 904 deaths.

There have also been 5 deaths reported due to the Moderna jab, and 22 deaths reported where the brand of vaccine was not specified.

We think these numbers are criminal, don’t you? It now remains to be seen whether or not the police have any integrity left, or whether they now only exist to serve and protect the Government.

