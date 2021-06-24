13-year-old Boy Dies 3 Days After Receiving Second Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine

Source: @tburages

Tami Burages posted that her 13-year-old nephew had died only three days after he received his second Pfizer Covid-19 shot.

According to a viral Twitter post, a 13-year-old Michigan boy allegedly died after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

On Sunday 21st June, a Twitter thread posted by Tami Burages claiming that her brother’s 13-year-old son had died less than three days after getting a second Pfizer shot.

Tami Burages wrote: “A week ago today my brother’s 13-year-old son had his 2nd covid shot. Less than 3 days later he died.

“The initial autopsy results (done Friday) were that his heart was enlarged and there was some fluid surrounding it. He had no known health problems. Was on no medications.”

Tami posted a picture of the boy’s vaccination card, showing that the child, Jacob Clynick – born in 2007 – received his second dose on June 13th at a Walgreens three weeks after his first.

Burages said that she is “pro-vaccine” and knows that vaccines are “mostly safe”, stating that “if I hadn’t already vaccinated my 14-year-old, I would still do it.” However, she then said that boys should have their heart-rate monitored “very frequently for the following week” post-vaccination.

I would definitely still get her vaccinated. If hadn't already vaccinated my 14-year-old, I would still do it. BUT: Especially for boys, I would monitor heart rate very frequently for the following week. I would even get up in the middle of the night to do it. — Tami Burages (@tburages) June 21, 2021

She added that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “needs to investigate” her nephew’s sudden death after he received the experimental Pfizer vaccine.

Shortly after Burages tweeted about her nephew’s death, she deleted the tweet thread on the grounds that “Fox News and other far-right disinformation networks” were “politicizing the death” by using her tweets.

Dear @FoxNews,



Stop politicizing the death of my nephew. Do not show my tweet again on your toxic network. Our family is grieving.



You have done tremendous damage and now you are making our grief even more unbearable. — Tami Burages (@tburages) June 22, 2021

I have deleted a tweet thread about the sudden death of my nephew following his 2nd covid shot.



Fox News and other far-right disinformation networks are politicizing the death and using my tweet to do it. They are causing my family more pain.



If you have any questions, DM me. — Tami Burages (@tburages) June 22, 2021

This news comes as the CDC and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) started investigating the link between heart inflammation and the Pfizer vaccine, as it was reported on Friday that at least seven young boys and men between the ages of 14 and 19 suffered from a “very rare type of heart inflammation” after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

Health officials are now considering a link between the Covid-19 vaccines and the cases of heart inflammation, known as myocarditis.

Following this, on Wednesday the FSA announced that they will add a warning to the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines about “rare” cases of heart inflammation in young adults.

Despite acknowledging that these cases are linked to the experimental jabs, the CDC stated that “the benefits of the shots clearly outweigh the risk.”

In the UK, there have been 2,615 cardiac disorders resulting in 69 deaths as a result of the Pfizer jab, according to data submitted to the MHRA from the 9th December 2020 to the 9th June 2021.

The UK government has stated that they hope to rollout Covid vaccines to teens and children in late Summer, including the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, which have already caused irreversible damage to countless lives.

Unfortunately, the media and fearmongering from the government and brainwashed public will pressure many parents into getting their children vaccinated with this dangerous and completely experimental “vaccine.” We ask: When will this madness end?

