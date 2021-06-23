Fully Vaccinated Detroit Nurse Develops ‘Long-Covid’

Source: INSIDER

Anna Kern received her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in December 2020.

A Detroit nurse has been battling Covid-19 for months after she caught the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.

Anna Kern, 33, a nurse practitioner, was among the first group of healthcare workers in Detroit to receive the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in December 2020, and her second shot in early January 2021.

However, in April, Kern became one of the many “breakthrough cases” as she tested positive for Coronavirus. She has since blamed one of her co-workers for making her sick as they were unvaccinated and did not wear a mask.

Since her initial infection, Kern has been struggling with “long-Covid.”

“Long-Covid” is a term often used to describe the condition where symptoms continue to develop even after the initial Coronavirus infection. These “long-haulers” may test negative for the virus despite having symptoms.

Kern said that she started developing symptoms in may, which gradually got worse. She reported that she started experiencing extreme fatigue and a high heart rate.

Anna told INSIDER: “I remember waking up and knowing that I needed to drink some water and maybe eat some food, but being so tired that I was trying to figure out if I could actually do that.”

As a result, Kern had to cut back her work hours and then found it difficult to even go out for a walk. She even recorded her heart rate whilst going about her morning routine, discovering that her heart was beating at around 130 beats per minute whilst eating breakfast, brushing her teeth, and doing the dishes. She said that her heart rate only ever went this high if she was exercising hard.

Soon after this, Kern discovered that she was suffering from a rare and severe form of “long-Covid”, whereby former Covid patients suffer from symptoms post-infection for weeks or even months after.

After being forced to stay off work sick, Kern found out that her position at the hospital had been cut. As a result, she joined a “long-haulers” support group where she discovered lots of other people were experiencing breakthrough infections, including many others who were fully vaccinated.

The support group helped Kern overcome her guilt of catching Covid-19. Her job as a nurse practitioner meant that she had to take many precautions to avoid catching Coronavirus, however, she questions if there was more that she could have done to prevent getting the virus.

Anna said: “Before I went into my apartment, I would, like, take off my clothes and put my scrubs in a bag and take bleach water and rubbing alcohol and wipe down everything that I was bringing inside.

“I wasn’t even taking a coat in April of last year, even though it was kind of chilly, because I didn’t want to have to deal with it afterwards.

“You feel lots of guilt. Like, what did I do wrong? How could I have been more cautious?”

Despite suffering from “long-Covid” and catching the virus after being fully vaccinated, Kern has not questioned whether the Covid vaccines she received in December and January could be responsible for her ongoing illness.

Kern is just one example of many breakthrough cases that have been reported post-Covid-19 injection. Recently, over 350 Indonesian health workers tested positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Additionally, 8 fully jabbed crew members on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship tested positive for the virus.

This is another case that shows that the vaccines are completely ineffective at providing immunity to Covid-19 and preventing transmission of the virus and that the jabs cause more harm than good.

Like this: Like Loading...