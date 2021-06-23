Four UK Men Develop Life-threatening Guillain-Barré Syndrome After Having AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

Source: Yahoo! News

Cases of the rare disease have been reported in India and Australia, after victims received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Four British men have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome just days after receiving their first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a crippling disease that is potentially life-threatening as the body’s immune system starts to break down.

Victims of the disease can be left with paralysis and be in unbearable pain, which once treated, can cause long-term problems.

All four cases were reported in the Nottingham area, where an estimated 700,000 people have now received a Covid jab.

Doctors are yet to confirm how many other cases of this disease have been reported across the country.

However, similar links have been reported around the globe with cases being spotted in India and Australia, where the vaccine has been identified as the cause.

Dr Christopher Allen, a clinical neuroscientist at Nottingham University, said: “If the link is causal it could be due to a cross-reactive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and components of the peripheral immune system.”

According to Dr Allen, the Nottingham cases came after the first doses of the Covid vaccine, with cases developing within ten days of each other.

Symptoms began 11 to 22 days later – the patients were aged between 20 and 57.

One had no underlying health conditions, the three other ahd ulcerative collitis, asthma and high blood pressure.

Of course, health officials cannot admit that the vaccine is responsible for causing the vaccine recipients to develop the life-threatening condition, as Dr Allen and his colleagues said they are not certain that the jab caused the neurological illness, and it could have simply happened by “chance.”

Dr Allen said: “SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are very safe.”

So safe that the vaccine has been linked to four cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome in the UK, and has caused over 949,287 adverse reactions ranging from mild to severe.

