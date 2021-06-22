UK Government Plans To Offer Covid-19 Vaccines To Children In Summer

Source: GG2.net

Matt Hancock has announced that the UK government are planning to rollout vaccines to children aged 12 to 15 in late summer.

The UK government is planning to offer Covid-19 vaccines to children over the age of 12 by this summer, according to Matt Hancock.

The health secretary made the announcement after the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds earlier this month.

Matt Hancock said that he would take guidance from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) regarding the decision to determine how and when to rollout vaccines for children.

The health secretary told Sky News: “I’m delighted that the regulator, having looked very carefully at the data, with typical rigor and independence, has come forward and said the jab is safe and effective for those who are over the age of 12”

“We are taking advice from the JCVI on putting that into practice.”

As of writing, over 40 million people are recorded to have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and young people aged 21 and over are now the next group to be targeted by the campaign.

The government has stated that the reasoning behind getting children vaccinated is because a “huge proportion of the latest [Covid-19] cases are in children.”

Matt Hancock explained further that if children were vaccinated, it would prevent disruption in schools when students catch the virus.

However, it would be ridiculous to give young children the experimental Covid-19 vaccine as the risk of them contracting the virus is incredibly low, and if they do, it would be extremely unlikely that they would develop severe symptoms.

The risks of giving children the vaccine far outweigh any reward: During a Pfizer vaccine trial carried out on children aged 12 to 15, 86% of children who were given at least one dose of the jab suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to severe.

The scariest part is that these “vaccines” are completely experimental and are still being tested, as it states in the following FDA document:

‘The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is an unapproved vaccine that may prevent COVID-19. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The FDA has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 12 years of age and older under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).‘

There are many terrifying adverse reactions that have been reported as a result of the Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer included, which have seen reactions ranging from strokes to blindness. According to the government’s latest report on adverse reactions to the jab, there have been 202,306 adverse reactions reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme as a result of the Pfizer vaccine as of the 9th June 2021, which includes 421 deaths.

Why would anyone want to give these experimental vaccines to children if they have caused such devastating harm? Of course, if fully approved, we will watch as the government and media work hard to spin the lie once again that the jab is completely safe, especially for children.

