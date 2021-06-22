Breaking News

UK Government Plans To Offer Covid-19 Vaccines To Children In Summer

By on ( Leave a comment )
UK will seek to start administering a Covid-19 vaccine ...
Source: GG2.net
Matt Hancock has announced that the UK government are planning to rollout vaccines to children aged 12 to 15 in late summer.

The UK government is planning to offer Covid-19 vaccines to children over the age of 12 by this summer, according to Matt Hancock.

The health secretary made the announcement after the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds earlier this month.

Matt Hancock said that he would take guidance from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) regarding the decision to determine how and when to rollout vaccines for children.

The health secretary told Sky News: “I’m delighted that the regulator, having looked very carefully at the data, with typical rigor and independence, has come forward and said the jab is safe and effective for those who are over the age of 12”

“We are taking advice from the JCVI on putting that into practice.”

As of writing, over 40 million people are recorded to have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and young people aged 21 and over are now the next group to be targeted by the campaign.

The government has stated that the reasoning behind getting children vaccinated is because a “huge proportion of the latest [Covid-19] cases are in children.”

Matt Hancock explained further that if children were vaccinated, it would prevent disruption in schools when students catch the virus.

However, it would be ridiculous to give young children the experimental Covid-19 vaccine as the risk of them contracting the virus is incredibly low, and if they do, it would be extremely unlikely that they would develop severe symptoms.

The risks of giving children the vaccine far outweigh any reward: During a Pfizer vaccine trial carried out on children aged 12 to 15, 86% of children who were given at least one dose of the jab suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to severe.

The scariest part is that these “vaccines” are completely experimental and are still being tested, as it states in the following FDA document:

‘The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is an unapproved vaccine that may prevent COVID-19. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The FDA has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 12 years of age and older under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).‘

There are many terrifying adverse reactions that have been reported as a result of the Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer included, which have seen reactions ranging from strokes to blindness. According to the government’s latest report on adverse reactions to the jab, there have been 202,306 adverse reactions reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme as a result of the Pfizer vaccine as of the 9th June 2021, which includes 421 deaths.

Why would anyone want to give these experimental vaccines to children if they have caused such devastating harm? Of course, if fully approved, we will watch as the government and media work hard to spin the lie once again that the jab is completely safe, especially for children.

We urgently need your help!
Censorship has caused support for our
fundraising campaign to drop drastically.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image.png
NHS Chief Says Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Will Be ‘Needed’ For The Next 10 YEARS
Source: The GuardianChris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said that he …
Corruption, Deception, Genocide – The legacy of Matt Hancock
The actions of Matt Hancock throughout this entire alleged pandemic grow more …
Hundreds of VACCINATED Indonesian Health Workers Test Positive For Covid-19
Source: The Epoch TimesDespite being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, over 350 health …
Social Media Networks Now Targeting Young People – Promoting Covid-19 Vaccine
Source: Post CourierPlatforms such as Snapchat and TikTok are now targeting younger …
Australia’s Medicine Regulator has never seen Pfizer Covid Vaccine study data despite deeming it safe for Australians
A freedom of information request made to Australia’s drug regulator has revealed …
Evidence of Antibody Dependent Enhancement? – Majority of Covid deaths are the fully vaccinated and A&E attendance is breaking records
Are we beginning to see evidence of ‘Antibody Dependent Enhancement’ (ADE) due …
The Government and its Scientists don’t have a clue if the Covid Vaccines are actually working – Have they ever heard of Seasonality?
When the Covid-19 vaccines were given emergency use authorisation the authorities did …
How can the UK Gov. make these mandatory? – 20th update on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines shows 949,287 Adverse Reactions & 1,332 Deaths
The UK Government / MHRA have released their 20th update on adverse …
Pilot details how he nearly blacked out whilst flying and is no longer fit to fly due to adverse reaction to the Covid Vaccine
Rumours are circulating that the Covid-19 vaccines are to blame for the …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments