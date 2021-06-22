NHS Chief Says Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Will Be ‘Needed’ For The Next 10 YEARS

Source: The Guardian

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said that he anticipates that the British public will have to receive Covid-19 booster shots annually for the next 10 years.

He said: “We’re probably going to need to do these vaccinations, probably on an annual basis for, I don’t know, at least five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 years.”

Health experts called for the government to give the NHS time to prepare a booster programme for the Covid-19 vaccines.

Alongside this, the deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has raised concerns that flu could be a “bigger problem” than Covid this winter.

The UK government is concerned whether the Covid-19 and flu vaccine rollouts can be done simultaneously and whether they will react to one another.

Matt Hancock, the government’s health secretary, said that trials are currently underway for flu and Covid vaccines to be given together.

Hancock told BBC News: “When we know the results of that (study on mixing jabs), then we will set out the full plans for the booster programme over the autumn.”

Whilst the government is pushing for booster jabs and for the whole of the UK to get vaccinated, “breakthrough cases” of Covid appear to be on the rise around the globe.

In Indonesia, over 350 doctors and medical workers have tested positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated, showing that the vaccine is completely ineffective at providing immunity to the virus.

If these “breakthrough cases” are on the rise, then what is the point of receiving a booster shot of an experimental vaccine that is not only ineffective but has caused countless severe adverse reactions, including blood clots and paralysis.

It seems fitting to “anticipate” that winter will be rough for the UK: Get ready for the government to “expect” another Covid wave to explode during the flu months…

