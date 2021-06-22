Breaking News

NHS Chief Says Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Will Be ‘Needed’ For The Next 10 YEARS

By on ( Leave a comment )
Chris Hopson: the NHS could keel over in 2016 | Randeep ...
Source: The Guardian
Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said that he anticipates that the British public will have to receive Covid-19 booster shots annually for the next 10 years.

According to an NHS chief, people will need to receive annual Covid-19 vaccines for at least 10 years.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said he anticipates that Covid-19 vaccines will become a part of everyday life over the coming years.

He said: “We’re probably going to need to do these vaccinations, probably on an annual basis for, I don’t know, at least five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 years.”

Health experts called for the government to give the NHS time to prepare a booster programme for the Covid-19 vaccines.

Alongside this, the deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has raised concerns that flu could be a “bigger problem” than Covid this winter.

The UK government is concerned whether the Covid-19 and flu vaccine rollouts can be done simultaneously and whether they will react to one another.

Matt Hancock, the government’s health secretary, said that trials are currently underway for flu and Covid vaccines to be given together.

Hancock told BBC News: “When we know the results of that (study on mixing jabs), then we will set out the full plans for the booster programme over the autumn.”

Whilst the government is pushing for booster jabs and for the whole of the UK to get vaccinated, “breakthrough cases” of Covid appear to be on the rise around the globe.

In Indonesia, over 350 doctors and medical workers have tested positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated, showing that the vaccine is completely ineffective at providing immunity to the virus.

If these “breakthrough cases” are on the rise, then what is the point of receiving a booster shot of an experimental vaccine that is not only ineffective but has caused countless severe adverse reactions, including blood clots and paralysis.

It seems fitting to “anticipate” that winter will be rough for the UK: Get ready for the government to “expect” another Covid wave to explode during the flu months…

We urgently need your help!
Censorship has caused support for our
fundraising campaign to drop drastically.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image.png
If this government is “following the science” why are they ignoring the advice of the WHO who say children should NOT have the Covid Vaccine?
The MHRA recently decided the Pfizer vaccine was proven to be safe …
UK Government Plans To Offer Covid-19 Vaccines To Children In Summer
Source: GG2.netMatt Hancock has announced that the UK government are planning to …
Corruption, Deception, Genocide – The legacy of Matt Hancock
The actions of Matt Hancock throughout this entire alleged pandemic grow more …
Hundreds of VACCINATED Indonesian Health Workers Test Positive For Covid-19
Source: The Epoch TimesDespite being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, over 350 health …
Social Media Networks Now Targeting Young People – Promoting Covid-19 Vaccine
Source: Post CourierPlatforms such as Snapchat and TikTok are now targeting younger …
Australia’s Medicine Regulator has never seen Pfizer Covid Vaccine study data despite deeming it safe for Australians
A freedom of information request made to Australia’s drug regulator has revealed …
Evidence of Antibody Dependent Enhancement? – Majority of Covid deaths are the fully vaccinated and A&E attendance is breaking records
Are we beginning to see evidence of ‘Antibody Dependent Enhancement’ (ADE) due …
The Government and its Scientists don’t have a clue if the Covid Vaccines are actually working – Have they ever heard of Seasonality?
When the Covid-19 vaccines were given emergency use authorisation the authorities did …
How can the UK Gov. make these mandatory? – 20th update on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines shows 949,287 Adverse Reactions & 1,332 Deaths
The UK Government / MHRA have released their 20th update on adverse …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments