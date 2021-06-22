If this government is “following the science” why are they ignoring the advice of the WHO who say children should NOT have the Covid Vaccine?

The MHRA recently decided the Pfizer vaccine was proven to be safe and effective for use in children aged 12 – 15 despite the fact 86% of children taking part in the rushed trial suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to extremely serious. The JCVI is now pondering whether to give the green light for it to be administered to children with Matt Hancock and friends prepping the public in the meantime with lies and propaganda to ensure uptake is high among children once the JCVI give the inevitable green light.
You have to wonder why Matt Hancock and friends are so eager to ensure children receive the Covid-19 vaccine considering these eight simple facts –
- The majority of alleged Covid-19 deaths occurred in people over the age of 85, whilst 3 in every 5 suffered a disability or learning difficulty.
- The number of children to die OF Covid-19 is zero. The number of children to die WITH Covid-19 is in the teens, and even then, they already had extremely serious underlying conditions which were the real cause of death, they just so happened to test positive with a faulty PCR test twenty-eight days prior to their tragic deaths.
- Children do not suffer complications due to Covid-19. Authorities have told us they rarely even suffer any symptoms at all. What this really means is they are not sick, they do not have Covid-19, instead what they have is a false-positive test result due to the ridiculous policy brought in to test people who do not have any symptoms of illness.
- The Covid-19 vaccines have not been proven to stop people catching Covid-19, and they have not been proven to stop people spreading Covid-19. The only thing they’re claimed to do is reduce serious illness if infected with Covid-19, but we still cannot even be sure of this due to the fact the rate of alleged deaths has fallen at the same rate it did last year when there were no miraculous vaccines, have the government and its scientists ever heard of seasonality?
- Even the results of the short trials are debateable. At no point were any of the participants in trials exposed to the live virus, how could they be? The SARS-CoV-2 virus has never been isolated, instead all scientists have is a computer model of what they believe the virus is. Instead, participants were monitored after going about their day-to-day business and then tested to see if they had contracted Covid-19.
- For all we know they could have been paid to stay at home under lock and key when we consider the murky history of the big pharmaceutical companies behind these new “vaccines”. For instance, Pfizer has been fined £3.5 billion since the year 2000 for medical and safety offences including false claims and bribery.
- The Covid-19 vaccines are still in phase three trials until 2023, therefore they are experimental. They have only been given emergency use authorisation. There is no emergency when it comes to children as they are not the ones allegedly dying or suffering serious complications due to Covid-19.
- The Government has claimed since day one that they are “following the science”.
If this government is following the science, then why is the United Kingdom still under restrictions months after those who are most likely to allegedly be affected by Covid-19? The jab hasn’t been proven to stop the spread of Covid-19, so what’s the logic behind vaccinating all age groups before opening up?
If this government is following the science, then why have the MHRA shown no concerns in regards to the fact 86% of children suffered an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine in the trials of 12 – 15 year olds? Just 1,131 children took part in the study, monitored for two months. Seven of these children had severe adverse events associated with the vaccine, one of which was life-threatening.
If the government is following the science, then why are they going against the advice of the World Health Organisation. The very organisation of which Big Tech have censored anything and everything that contradicts what they are saying.
Because the WHO clearly state on their ‘COVID-19 advice for the public: Getting vaccinated’ web page that –
“There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults. However, children should continue to have the recommended childhood vaccines.”
The WHO also kindly inform us that –
“While a COVID-19 vaccine will prevent serious illness and death, we still don’t know the extent to which it keeps you from being infected and passing the virus on to others.”
This government and it’s scientists are not following the science in the slightest. Science has become a new found religious cult and is no longer science. When this all comes out in the wash, which it will, how will the general public ever have any faith in science again?
