If this government is “following the science” why are they ignoring the advice of the WHO who say children should NOT have the Covid Vaccine?

The MHRA recently decided the Pfizer vaccine was proven to be safe and effective for use in children aged 12 – 15 despite the fact 86% of children taking part in the rushed trial suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to extremely serious. The JCVI is now pondering whether to give the green light for it to be administered to children with Matt Hancock and friends prepping the public in the meantime with lies and propaganda to ensure uptake is high among children once the JCVI give the inevitable green light.

You have to wonder why Matt Hancock and friends are so eager to ensure children receive the Covid-19 vaccine considering these eight simple facts –

If this government is following the science, then why is the United Kingdom still under restrictions months after those who are most likely to allegedly be affected by Covid-19? The jab hasn’t been proven to stop the spread of Covid-19, so what’s the logic behind vaccinating all age groups before opening up?

If this government is following the science, then why have the MHRA shown no concerns in regards to the fact 86% of children suffered an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine in the trials of 12 – 15 year olds? Just 1,131 children took part in the study, monitored for two months. Seven of these children had severe adverse events associated with the vaccine, one of which was life-threatening.

If the government is following the science, then why are they going against the advice of the World Health Organisation. The very organisation of which Big Tech have censored anything and everything that contradicts what they are saying.

Because the WHO clearly state on their ‘COVID-19 advice for the public: Getting vaccinated’ web page that –

“There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults. However, children should continue to have the recommended childhood vaccines.”

The WHO also kindly inform us that –

“While a COVID-19 vaccine will prevent serious illness and death, we still don’t know the extent to which it keeps you from being infected and passing the virus on to others.”

This government and it’s scientists are not following the science in the slightest. Science has become a new found religious cult and is no longer science. When this all comes out in the wash, which it will, how will the general public ever have any faith in science again?

