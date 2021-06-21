Hundreds of VACCINATED Indonesian Health Workers Test Positive For Covid-19

Source: The Epoch Times

Despite being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, over 350 health workers in Indonesia have tested positive for the virus.

According to reports, the affected individuals had received the Sinovac Covid vaccine, which was manufactured by a Chinese pharmaceutical company.

The mainstream media have reported that most of these workers do not have any visible symptoms of the virus, and are therefore classed as asymptomatic, despite the possibility that many of these testing kits may be creating false positives and the fact that asymptomatic infection has been disproven.

Everyone who tested positive has been forced to self-isolate at home. Those with symptoms have reported high fevers and declining oxygen saturation levels.

According to reports, this “outbreak” is taking place in Kudus, which has around 5,000 health workers.

When the vaccination rollout first began in Indonesia in January, health workers were deemed a priority group and were among the first to get vaccinated.

Despite this, many of these medical workers are now catching the virus, showing that these vaccines are ineffective and harmful.

Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Australia’s Griffith University, tried to excuse the “breakthrough cases”, as he said: “The data shows they have the Delta variant (in Kudus) so it is no surprise that the breakthrough infection is higher than before, because, as we know, the majority of health care workers in Indonesia got Sinovac, and we still don’t know yet how effective it is in the real world against the Delta variant.”

It seems the best way to avoid criticism about the efficacy of the experimental vaccine is to blame it on the new “variants”, which seem to be appearing out of thin air at this rate.

Despite attempts by the mainstream media, spokesperson from Sinovac and Indonesia’s ministry of health were conveniently not available for comment regarding the efficacy of the vaccine against the virus.

At one point will people stop to question why so many fully vaccinated people are catching the virus? These experimental jabs have caused many severe adverse reactions, and the figure will only continue to rise as more people line up to receive their vaccine.

