Corruption, Deception, Genocide – The legacy of Matt Hancock

The actions of Matt Hancock throughout this entire alleged pandemic grow more sinister by the day.

The Health Secretary has knowingly suppressed the use of Ivermectin to treat the alleged Covid-19 disease in favour of instead giving an experimental, gene therapy to every man, woman, and most likely children if he gets his way, throughout the country.

Now it turns out he purposely withheld vital information from a meeting between himself, the Prime Minister, the Chancellor, and Michael Gove. Information that would have improved the outlook of the already fudged statistics that have been used to impose unjustified, draconian restrictions on the lives of the British people since March 2020. Information that would have apparently convinced Boris that the country should take part in what would have been a fake reopening on the 21st June 2021.

But perhaps the most sinister, and outrageous decision to be implemented under Hancock’s leadership is the reintroduction of the Liverpool Care Pathway. A decision which led to the premature deaths of the elderly, and people with disabilities and learning difficulties.

A decision which allowed the government and its circle of scientific advisors to justify the introduction of a new system of medical fascistic communism throughout the United Kingdom.

A decision which allowed them to manipulate you into believing thousands of people were dying of a new disease dubbed Covid-19, when really these people were being put on DNR orders, deprived of food and water, and pumped full of morphine and midazolam, leading to their deaths.

Midazolam is a drug that suppresses the respiratory system and can cause respiratory distress, especially when mixed with opioids.

Alleged complications of Covid-19 suppress the respiratory system and can cause respiratory distress.

If there was really a pandemic causing thousands of people to suffer respiratory distress due to Covid-19 why on earth would the UK Government need to order a two-year supply of midazolam, a drug that causes respiratory distress, in March 2020?

Why did prescriptions for the drug double in April 2020 compared with April 2019?

Why was that two-year supply of midazolam depleted by January 2021 at the latest?

Why was the law changed so that medical practitioners could certify causes of death “to the best of their knowledge and belief”, and without diagnostic proof of Covid-19 infection?

Why was the law changed so that deaths believed to be due to confirmed COVID-19 infection, no longer required a post mortem to be conducted to confirm so?

Is the coronavirus really so sophisticated that it knows to disproportionally target people with disabilities and learning difficulties? Because that is exactly what it did according to ONS data. Three in every five alleged Covid-19 deaths were people who had a disability or learning difficulty.

Was that really the fault of a novel coronavirus, or does it have more to do with the fact the CQC and Amnesty report found that DNR orders were being placed on people in care without the permission of the person or their family?

The CQC found that 34% of health and social care staff said they felt pressured to place DNR orders on the people they were supposed to be caring for.

DNR orders which are supposed to mean the person is not to be resuscitated if they happen to sadly die, not that the person should be euthanised by depriving them of food and water, and then feeding them midazolam for breakfast.

Euthanasia was committed across care homes last year en masse, and it was committed under the leadership of the Health Secretary Matt Hancock. A health secretary hell bent on keeping up this charade and maintaining his new found powers for as long as humanly possible.

But he can only do this because of your decision to not question his actions.

Because of your decision to believe he is working for your best interests.

Because of your decision to comply with the restrictions he is so desperate to keep in place.

Because of your decision to look the other way when the crimes that have been committed by people with power throughout the past year do not directly affect you, because you have been able to sit at home and do nothing whilst you count the money that has been used to bribe you into silence and compliance in the form of the furlough scheme.

Matt Hancock has some serious questions to answer, it’s time you started asking them before it’s too late.

Like this: Like Loading...