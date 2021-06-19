How can the UK Gov. make these mandatory? – 20th update on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines shows 949,287 Adverse Reactions & 1,332 Deaths

The UK Government / MHRA have released their 20th update on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines just days after announcing new legislation is to be brought in that will make it mandatory for anyone working in a care home to have two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine unless they have a medical exemption.

But this does not just include carers. The legislation is also being extended to require anybody who comes into the care home to do other work, such as tradespeople, and hairdressers and beauticians. Can you see where this is going? It this law comes to pass it will not be long before you will be required to be fully vaccinated so you are able to visit your family member in their care home.

After this they may decide hairdressers entering care homes who have clients outside of care homes are still a danger to those in care homes if their other customers are not vaccinated. Therefore, it will become a requirement to have two doses of one of the Covid vaccines to use a hairdressers.

Make no mistake, mandatory vaccinations will not start and end at care home workers.

But we must ask how on earth it is possible to make unlicensed, experimental treatments mandatory? Because that is exactly what they are. All of the Covid vaccines are still in phase three clinical trials, with the Pfizer trial not set to finish until 2023. It is for this reason that all of the Covid vaccines are not licensed, but instead have been granted emergency use authorisation.

But perhaps more importantly, why on earth would a government, there to serve the people who elect it, want to make unlicensed, experimental treatments mandatory that have so far caused 949,287 adverse reactions and 1,332 deaths according to the 20th update on adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme?

A Yellow Card scheme in which the MHRA state only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported, suggesting the actual number of adverse reactions and deaths is disastrously higher.

The adverse reactions do not just include things like fever, a sore arm, or a headache like you are being advised may occur prior to receiving one of the Covid vaccines either. You are being misled, because according to the 20th update which includes data submitted to the MHRA from the 9th December 2020 through to the 9th June 2021 people are suffering extremely serious adverse reactions such as the following…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the AstraZeneca Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

Cardiac arrest has been reported as an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine 68 times resulting in 26 deaths. In total there have been 2,615 cardiac disorders resulting in 69 deaths as a result of the Pfizer jab.

Cardiac has been reported as an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine 139 times resulting in 31 deaths. In total there have been 7,685 cardiac disorders resulting in 118 deaths as a result of the AstraZeneca jab.

Deafness has been reported as an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine 115 times. There have been 2,745 ear disorders as a result of the Pfizer jab.

Deafness has been reported as an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine 274 times. There have been 7,953 ear disorders reported as a result of the AstraZeneca jab.

Blindness has been reported as an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine 46 times, and there have been 3,398 eye disorders reported as a result of the Pfizer jab.

Blindness has been reported as an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine 229 times, and there have been 11,857 eye disorders reported as a result of the AstraZeneca jab.

Anaphylactic reactions have been reported as an adverse reaction to the Pfizer jab 328 times. During an anaphylactic reaction your immune system releases a flood of chemicals that cause you to go into shock. Your blood pressure suddenly drops and your airways narrow, blocking breathing. Sadly 2 people have died as a result of suffering this reaction.

Anaphylactic reactions have been reported as an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca jab 611 times. Sadly this has also resulted in 2 deaths.

Strokes due to blood clots and haemorrhages have been reported as an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine 387 times, sadly resulting in 29 deaths. These have included 28 cerebral haemorrhages, 30 ischaemic strokes, and 245 cerebrovascular accidents.

Strokes due to blood clots and haemorrhages have been reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine 1,605 times, sadly resulting in 109 deaths. These have included 141 cerebral haemorrhages, 73 cerebral infarctions, and a shocking 912 cerebrovascular accidents.

As well as 31 haemorrhagic strokes, 96 subarachnoid haemorrhages, and 108 ischaemic strokes.

Facial paralysis has been reported as an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine 216 times, whilst Bell’s palsy has been reported 269 times.

Facial paralysis has been reported as an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine 239 times, whilst Bell’s palsy has been reported 414 times. Facial paralysis is a loss of facial movement due to nerve damage. Bell’s palsy is a condition which caused weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face.

Paralysis has been reported as an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine 68 times. There has also been 1 report of locked-in syndrome. This is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of voluntary muscles, except for those that control the eyes. People with locked-in syndrome are conscious and can think and reason, but are unable to speak or move.

Paralysis has been reported as an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine 256 times, as well as 108 reports of monoplegia. Monoplegia is paralysis that impacts one limb.

Spontaneous abortions a.k.a miscarriage has been reported as an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine 112 times. This is despite the fact it was only recently given approval by the JCVI to be used during pregnancy, even though there is no clinical data to support its use.

Miscarriage has been reported as an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine 86 times, this is despite the fact the JCVI have not recommended it be offered to pregnant women.

There have been 202,036 adverse reactions reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme as a result of the Pfizer jab as of the 9th June 2021, these include 421 deaths.

There have been 732,790 adverse reactions reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme as a result of the AstraZeneca jab as of the 9th June 2021, these include 885 deaths.

There have also been 12,042 adverse reactions reported as a result of the Moderna jab resulting in 4 deaths, and 2,419 adverse reactions where the brand of vaccine was not specified resulting in 22 deaths.

So can anybody answer why on earth a government, there to serve the people who elect it, want to make unlicensed, experimental treatments mandatory that have so far caused 949,287 adverse reactions and 1,332 deaths according to the 20th update on adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme?

Like this: Like Loading...