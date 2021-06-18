James Corden says those who refuse experimental jab deserve a knuckle sandwich and should be excluded from society

James Corden of The Late Late Show has a solution for dealing with people who refuse to have the experimental Covid jabs… punch them in the face.

During a recent opener on the CBS program, Corden mocked people who would rather not have an experimental jab to protect them against an alleged disease of which they have 0.02% chance of dying from, saying that they should no longer be offered junk food or cash prizes as an incentive. Instead, the non-jabbed need a “knuckle sandwich” to get them to comply.

While ranting in his monologue, Corden started asking his presumed audience (or laugh track?) and team to come up with new ideas about how to force compliance with the plandemic agenda. Ian Karmel, the co-head writer of The Late Late Show, was then heard shouting out:

“The only thing we should offer people who don’t want the vaccine is a knuckle sandwich.”

A few minutes prior, Corden was going off about how upset he is that tens of millions of Americans are thwarting Beijing Biden’s plan to have 70 percent of America injected by the Fourth of July.

“Vaccination rates in the United States have started to decline,” Corden whined.

“Which means we’re on pace to fall just short of President [sic] Biden’s goal of having seventy percent of the country partially vaccinated by the fourth of July. Biden could end up just shy of his goal by three percent. See? This is exactly why you don’t set goals.”

Corden went on to “joke” that if free food from Shake Shack is not enough to bribe Americans into getting jabbed, “well, I’m afraid nothing will.”

After being presented with the violence idea by his colleague, Corden pretending to object to it, adding that he believes non-injected people should start being treated like second-class citizens and barred from participating in normal society.

“I think we should be done offering them things,” Karmel was heard shouting. “And we should start excluding them from things.”

“I think you are right, I actually do,” Corden responded. “But then how, the problem is there is no way to know that people aren’t lying about it.”

Karmel then interjected with, “Start bringing your card,” adding, “Let’s make that a normal thing. If you don’t bring your card, you can’t go to SeaWorld or whatever.”

In other words, if you refuse to modify your DNA with life-destroying poison in the name of “science,” then you deserve to be punished from living a “normal” life like everybody else.

All of this aligns with the authorities agenda to vaccinate every man, woman, and child on the planet, using force if necessary.

We wonder how much they are paying James Corden, it must be an awful lot for him to decide to make this career-ruining music video with Ariana Grande…

