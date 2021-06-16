Breaking News

We’d like your feedback…

By on ( Leave a comment )

We report the facts the mainstream refuse to for your benefit, so we’d like to hear your feedback to see what we can improve for you…

Are you a regular visitor to the Daily Expose? *

Do you find Daily Expose articles informative?

Do you trust the Daily Expose?

Do you enjoy reading Daily Expose articles?

Is there anything you particularly love, like, or hate about the Daily Expose?

Would you be willing to subscribe monthly to the Daily Expose?

Daily Expose rely solely on your support.

How much would you be happy to pay each month if subscribing?

What would you expect in return for subscribing?

Would you like to see a discussion forum on the Daily Expose site?

Please let us know anything you'd like to see us change, anything you'd like us to do more of, or any subjects you'd like us to look into that we haven't already done so...

How do you rate the Daily Expose on a scale of 1 - 10?

1 being terrible, 10 being amazing

Created with Perfect Survey

We urgently need your help!
Censorship has caused support for our
fundraising campaign to drop drastically.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image.png
Vaccine Passport Trial will Show ‘Natural Immunity’ for People who have had Covid-19
Source: Digital HealthIt is expected that the NHS app will be used …
MHRA Data shows a 3016% increase in number of women who’ve lost their unborn child as a result of having the Covid Vaccine
Losing a new born is a heart breaking endeavour, as is the …
Is this Confirmation that the UK Government will Implement Domestic Covid-19 Vaccine Passports?
Source: iNewsDeputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van Tam. An open letter …
Chris Whitty – How a cultural marxist became de facto Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson has inevitably cancelled June 21st, and asked for “one last …
UK Medical Freedom Alliance Demand Devi Sridhar to Make Public Apology For Misleading Claims About Covid-19 Vaccine Safety for Children
Source: CramzineProfessor Devi Sridhar was inbolved in a BBC Newsround film shown …
When is enough, enough?
Source: The Daily ExposeThe vaccine has been touted as the "savior" of …
Legal Notice for ‘Contempt of Court’ and ‘Crimes against Humanity’ served to Dr Tedros of the WHO
The Indian Bar Association has served a legal notice for contempt of …
8 Maine Residents Die After Receiving Two Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine
Source: Yahoo! NewsThe Maine CDC said they expected "breakthrough cases" after some …
Boris Johnson Pushes Great Reset Agenda at G7 Summit
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1403372579394576389 Boris Johnson pushed for The Great Reset agenda at the G-7 …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, Opinion Pages, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments