UK Medical Freedom Alliance Demand Devi Sridhar to Make Public Apology For Misleading Claims About Covid-19 Vaccine Safety for Children

Professor Devi Sridhar was inbolved in a BBC Newsround film shown to schools across the UK where she answered questions about the safety of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children.

The UK Medical Freedom Alliance (UKMFA) have sent a letter of complaint to Professor Sridhar after she made claims on BBC Newsround – misleading claims including that the Covid-19 vaccines are 100% safe, that the benefits of the vaccine to children outweigh any risks, and that children should get the jab to protect their parents.

In a statement, the UKMFA said that they decided to write the open letter because the “simplified and biased message” is “deeply irresponsible” and “amounts propaganda. They requested that Professor Sridhar retracts their message in its entirety and issues a public apology for failing to include the important facts of the risks of children receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

The letter reads as follows:

We would like to share with you our Open Letter to the MHRA dated 7 June 2021 regarding Covid-19 vaccines for children. authorisation-of-the-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-for-children. https://www.ukmedfreedom.org/open-letters/ukmfa-urgent-open-letter-to-the-mhra-re-emergency-authorisation-of-the-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-for-children This is in response to your recent appearance on BBC Newsround, where you made several statements which are entirely unsupported by scientific evidence. Concerns are mainly related but not limited to the following points: 1. You state the benefit of the vaccine for children would be that they then “don’t need to worry about Covid-19”. Children are already in a position where they do not have to worry about Covid-19, as the risk to them is close to zero. 2. You state that another benefit would be that they then are likely to not infect their parents. Children do not play a major role in transmission, and there is also no evidence from the regulatory trials that the vaccines prevent transmission. This is clearly a statement intended to provoke an emotional response of guilt followed by a sense of duty, and as such it is propaganda rather than factual advice. 3. You state that the main downside of getting the vaccine is that it is “another injection into your arm”. This is a gross misrepresentation of the known and unknown risks of potential serious adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccines for children. We are sure you are aware that the CDC in the US is calling an emergency meeting, specifically to discuss the hundreds of cases of myocarditis that have occurred in young people after the vaccine (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9672233/The-Latest-WHO-warns-delta-variant-hold-Europe.html). Life-threatening effects and deaths have been reported in young adults and children in the US and Israel, which you do not refer to at all. You will find the relevant references to all those points in our Open letter. In the current situation, which is fraught with uncertainty and fear, the public is looking to professionals for balanced advice. To present such a simplified and biased message is, in our opinion, deeply irresponsible. When it is targeted specifically at a vulnerable group of children, it is unforgivable. We note that the currently accessible version of your statement on Newsround has already been redacted, as you originally claimed 100% safety for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. You must have been aware that declaring any medical intervention 100% safe undermines anyone’s credibility. Editing a feature after it has already been circulated and viewed by huge numbers of the public and children, without a publicized explanation or apology, is highly irregular. The comment at the end of the written transcript, merely noting a correction, will not reach the majority of the audience who have heard and assimilated your initial claim. We therefore request that you immediately retract your entire message and issue a clear public apology for misrepresenting the facts relating to the safety concerns of Covid-19 vaccines in children. We request that your retraction and apology are circulated as widely as your initial message, and specifically to all schools where this material may have been shown to children. We are expecting a response confirming that you have taken appropriate action, or otherwise justify the reasons why you have not done so. Yours sincerely UK Medical Freedom Alliance

The letter is a response to Devi Sridhar’s feature on BBC Newsround, which was shown to children in schools across the UK, where she encouraged children to get the vaccine when they are offered to do so. However, the qualified BBC nutritionist failed to mention the deadly risks that could occur if children are injected with the experimental vaccine, anything ranging from blood clots to paralysis – it would be heartbreaking to see the total adverse reaction count of 878,966 continue to increase, especially including injuries to children.

This letter to Devi Sridhar follows another open letter that the UKMFA wrote to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on the 8th of June regarding the emergency authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children. The letter cited evidence of known and potential “harms to children that may result and the serious ethical issues this decision raises.”

