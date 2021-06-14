Boris Johnson Pushes Great Reset Agenda at G7 Summit

.@BorisJohnson: G7 nations must build back in a “greener,” “more gender neutral and perhaps a more feminine way” pic.twitter.com/nLbYzGDk7d — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2021

Boris Johnson pushed for The Great Reset agenda at the G-7 Summit on Friday, stating that post-pandemic nations need to “build back better” in a “greener”, “more gender-neutral, and perhaps more feminine way.”

The G7 Summit is an organisation of the world’s largest “advanced” economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US. Leaders of member countries meet to discuss current events, form agreements, and plan for the future. The main topic of conversation at the summit this year was Covid recovery, including “a stronger global health system that can protect us all from future pandemics.”

This year, the G7 Summit was hosted by the United Kingdom, whereby the talks were held at the Carbis Bay Hotel near St Ives, Cornwall. The meeting took place from Friday 11 to Sunday 13th June.

During his introductory remarks at the roundtable with world leaders, Boris Johnson said: “I think the inequalities may be entrenched. We need to make sure as we recover, we level up across our societies and we build back better.

“And I actually think we have a huge opportunity to do that because as G7, we are united in our vision for a cleaner, greener world, a solution to the problems of climate change.

“And in those ideas, in those technologies, which we are all addressing together, I think there is the potential to generate many many millions of high-wage, high-skilled jobs and I think that is what the people of our countries now want us to focus on.

“They want to be sure that we’re beating the pandemic together and discussing how we’ll never have a repeat of what we’ve seen, but also that we’re building back better together, and building back greener and building back fairer and building back more equal — in a more gender-neutral and perhaps a more feminine way,” the prime minister said, before concluding, “Those are some of the objectives we have before us.”

“Build Back Better” is a phrase we have heard throughout the Covid pandemic and has been touted by world leaders such as Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau, calling for a global “reset” when heading towards a “new normal.” Whilst it may appear to some that these leaders have positive intentions for the people, it’s actually all a part of a larger, more nefarious agenda called ‘The Great Reset’, which seeks to drastically change society and limit the rights of the people.

Source: Wikispooks

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF)

Proposed by the World Economic Forum (WEF), The Great Reset seeks to introduce a new normal, which involves the abolition of private property rights, mass surveillance, and the destruction of borders. The elites pushing for this agenda want the masses to have everything provided by the government, meaning that people will be completely dependent on their leaders and can be easily controlled.

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, has been the leading figure in pushing the climate change and reset agenda, which go hand-in-hand. In a controversial social media post, Schwab made eight terrifying predictions for the world in 2030, one of which included: “You will own nothing. And you’ll be happy about it.”

None of us elected these elites to make these decisions for us, yet here they are forcing this globalist agenda upon us, pushing for a New World Order with a one-world government…

