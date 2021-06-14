Breaking News

8 Maine Residents Die After Receiving Two Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

Source: Yahoo! News
The Maine CDC said they expected “breakthrough cases” after some people are fully vaccinated.

Eight Maine residents have died after being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The eight fatalities included people who were vaccinated while receiving end-of-life care.

Individuals who catch coronavirus 14 days post-final vaccination are considered “breakthrough cases.” As of June 4th, the state of Maine had reported 387 such cases, and the CDC has stated that they have expected a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who will get sick, be hospitalised, or die from Covid-19, and the eight Mainers joined this figure.

A spokesperson from Maine’s CDC said that the eight people’s deaths “met the criteria to be Covid-19 related after fully vaccinated”, but noted that these individuals “died with Covid-19, not ‘of Covid-19.'”

Arthur Mitchell was among one of the eight Maine residents who died post-vaccination. His daughter, Margaret Staggs, said that her father got his second dose of the Moderna vaccine on March 8th and was “very excited about that.”

Source: WGME
Arthur Mitchell, pictured left, died just weeks after his second dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

She said that the entire family had realised once the family had been fully vaccinated after a year of restrictions, however, just four weeks later Staggs, her husband, and her father tested positive for Covid-19.

“We were one of those small majority that become positive afterwards,” Staggs said.

Her father had to be hospitalised as his oxygen levels were low, and despite being place on a ventilator for four days, his condition did not improve. On May 6th, hospital staff allowed Staggs to be by her father’s side as he passed away.

Staggs said: “My dad was a fighter. It was really hard to realise that he was going to lose that battle.”

Despite working as a nurse, Staggs recognised that the vaccine’s benefits are “never 100 percent.” She said: “Just remember that not everybody is going to go back to the normal that they knew before because it’s affected too many people.”

