IT’S OFFICIAL – Official Data shows more people have died because of the Covid Vaccines in 6 months than people who have died of Covid-19 in 15 months

We can officially confirm that the number of people to have died due to the Covid vaccines has surpassed the number of people who have died of Covid-19.

However the numbers are most likely much worse than they appear due to the fact that the data on deaths due to the Covid vaccines has been taken from official data released by Public Health Scotland, and the number of deaths actually surpasses the number of people who have allegedly died of Covid-19 in England.

The huge difference here? The number of people who have died due to the vaccines in Scotland has accumulated over 6 months, whereas the number of people who have allegedly died of Covid-19 in England has accumulated over 15 months.

According to official NHS data which can be viewed here, as of the 2nd June 2021, 87,213 Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded in England hospitals. Of these 83,624 all died of other serious pre-existing conditions but were added to the Covid statistics due to having received a positive test within 28 days of their death.

When you consider the fact that testing is essentially compulsory in hospitals, despite it not being written in law, and they use the PCR test which cannot detect infection and can find anything it wants to find if conducted at a high cycle rate, producing false positives, it’s not hard to see why tens of thousands of people who have died of other causes have been added to the Covid death statistics.

Thankfully the NHS data informs us that just 3,589 people have died OF Covid-19 within 28 days of a positive test result in England hospitals between March 2020 and June 2nd 2021. A number which does not justify 15 months of dictatorial tyranny and medical fascism.

So can somebody please explain to us why they have the medicine regulators have not immediately put an end to the authorities mission to vaccinate every man, woman, and child with an experimental jab which only allegedly reduces the chance of suffering serious complications of Covid-19? Because according to a report released by Public Health Scotland the number of people who have died within 28 days of having the Covid vaccine in Scotland has now surpassed the number of people who have allegedly died OF Covid-19 in England.

The report which can be viewed here (see page 8) states that ‘Between 8 December 2020 and 28 May 2021, a total of 3,752 people died within 28 days of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine in Scotland”

This means the number of people in Scotland to have died due to the Covid vaccine in just 6 months has surpassed the number of people to have died of Covid-19 in England hospitals in 15 months by 163.

But if we forget the number of Covid deaths seen in England and just look at Scotland, the number of people to have died due to the Covid vaccine in 6 months is almost seven times the number of people who have died of Covid-19 in Scotland in 11 months.

That number stood at 596 according to an FOI request made to the Scottish Government –

If we’re seeing a similar rate of death due to the Covid vaccine in England then the number to have died could be as high as 25,123.

According to an Excel document listed in the Public Health Scotland report which can be found here, 1,289 have died within 28 days of having the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, 2 people have died within 28 days of having the Moderna mRNA vaccine, and 2,461 people have died within 28 days of having the AstraZeneca viral vector vaccine.

Taking the above into account, and considering the fact 86% of children suffered an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine ranging from mild to serious in the extremely short clinical trial, are you really going to allow your children to have an experimental vaccine which they do not need?

Like this: Like Loading...