Health Officials apologise after Children receive Covid-19 Vaccine by Mistake

A regional health authority in British Columbia has apologised after admitting twelve children were given the Moderna vaccine, which is yet to be given emergency approval for use in those under 18, as the child vaccination campaign kicked off.

Vancouver Coastal Health, a regional health authority that serves one in four residents of British Columbia, Canada, has confirmed that 12 children were given the wrong vaccine towards the end of May, as teenagers in the province became eligible for vaccination.

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been given emergency approval for use in children aged 12 to 17 in Canada. This is despite the fact 86% of children suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to extremely serious in the very short trial.

Approximately 310,000 12 – 17 year old Children became eligible to have the Pfizer jab as part of British Columbia’s vaccine rollout on May 20. Even though young children are statistically not at risk of developing complications due to the alleged Covid-19 disease, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says that by vaccinating children, the government seeks to reduce “the overall transmission of Covid in the population”.

But we’re not quite sure how the Government plan to do that considering the fact you can still spread and develop what authorities tell us is Covid-19 even after having the miraculous vaccine. It is only alleged to reduce severe symptoms. Children do not suffer symptoms at all so do not need it.

According to data from Health Canada, Canadians under 19 account for 18.9% of the total Covid-19 cases, trailing only the 20-29 age group. However, only 1.8%, or 1,245 teenagers, were hospitalized, including 11 who died from the disease – the lowest percentage of all age groups.

As of last week, a little more than half of Canada’s total population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Fewer than 5% have been fully vaccinated, however.

You wouldn’t drink milk past its expiry date, would you? So would you allow a concoction of chemicals and DNA to be injected into your blood stream that’s past its expiry date?

Last week, Health Canada approved the use of 45,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses past their original expiry date. Canada’s Ministry of Health said the doses can be used until July 1, citing assurances from AstraZeneca that they would still be safe and efficient past the expiry date of May 31.

