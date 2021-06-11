Was Covid Researcher Bing Liu Murdered Because he was About to Expose Covid’s Lab Origin?

Source: NBC News

Bing Liu, 37, a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine was found with gun shot wounds to the head and neck.

In May of last year, it was reported that a Covid-19 researcher, Bing Liu, was found dead inside his home, just days after it was believed he was on the “verge of making very significant” discoveries about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). With the recent revelations pointing towards the virus being leaked from a Wuhan lab, is it possible that Bing was about to expose the origins of Covid?

On the 6th May 2020, NBC News reported that Bing Liu, 37, a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, was discovered in his home in Ross Township, north of Pittsburgh, having been shot to death. Bing had been shot in the head and the neck.

During his research career, Liu had collaborated with biologists and clinicians to study human immunity.

In a statement, the University of Pittsburgh said: “Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications.”

Taking recent revelations into consideration, could it be Bing had discovered that Covid-19 had been tampered with and intentionally leaked from the Wuhan lab? Could it also be possible that Bing was going to expose the false narrative that is the Covid bat origin story?

Considering that Antony Fauci’s emails have shown that he and many others were involved in conducting illegal gain of function research on the virus using the American taxpayer’s money, all signs point to the conclusion that Covid-19 was tampered with to allow for human transmission, and then “leaked.” If this really is the case, which is looking more like a reality as more evidence is revealed, then Fauci and other criminals are responsible for the deaths associated with the virus, the inhumane lockdowns, and deaths resulting from the experimental vaccines.

NBC News reported that a second body was found an hour after Liu was discovered: Hau Gu, 46 was found dead inside a car less than a mile away. According to police, Hao and Bing knew each other, and Hao killed Bing before returning to his car where he then killed himself.

In a statement, the police department said: “We have found zero evidence that this tragic event has anything to do with employment at the University of Pittsburgh, any work being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh, and the current health crisis affecting the United States and the world.”

Bing’s colleagues noted in a statement that they are seeking to finish what Bing started: “We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence.

“His loss will be felt throughout the entire scientific community. Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts.”

Bing is not the only Covid-19 researcher to have had died mysteriously during this time, which suggests that those responsible are tidying up any loose ends to conceal the truth.

Like this: Like Loading...