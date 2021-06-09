Chinese Military Researchers Bioengineered Lab Mice With “Humanised Lungs” to Test Coronaviruses

Source: iStock

The bioengineered mice were created using gene-editing technology known as CRISPR.

Chinese military researchers were part of a project that involved creating mice with “humanised lungs” to test the infectiousness of various viruses. A State Department investigation found that scientists may have infected the bioengineered lab mice with coronaviruses.

The bioengineered rodents were developed using a gene-editing technology known as CRISPR and were mentioned in an April 2020 study regarding the susceptibility of the mice to SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes the Wuhan coronavirus illness (COVID-19.)

The study had 23 co-authors including 11 who worked for the Chinese army’s medical research institute: The Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Shanghai, which is a military medical institute of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), China’s armed forces.

Virologists who were employed by the United States government flagged the study to be investigated by the National Security Council (NSC).

However, when the NSC investigators attempted to piece together the timeline of the study by working backward, they found that the bioengineered mice were created during summer 2019 – just a few months before the first outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in Wuhan.

The discovery led NSC investigators to suspect that the Chinese military was using the bioengineered mice to test the effects of various viruses on humans. Further digging unearthed “important evidence” which supported the theory that the coronavirus pandemic was the result of a lab leak.

But when the NSC officials attempted to reach out to other agencies with the information, they were ignored.

Anthony Ruggiero, the NSC’s senior director for counterproliferation and biodefense, said: “We were dismissed.”

“The response was very negative.”

Meanwhile, in the Department of State, officials warned others within the agency who were investigating China’s cover-up of the first outbreak in Wuhan to not pursue it any further.

Thomas DiNanno, former acting assistant secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance, reportedly wrote in a memo to his staff that State Department officials had “warned” leaders within his bureau “not to pursue an investigation into the origin of COVID-19” because it would “open a can of worms” if it continued.

Those investigating the origins of the virus were advised on multiple occasions not to open a “Pandora’s Box”, according to four former State Department officials.

DiNanno said: “The admonitions smelled like a cover-up, and I wasn’t going to be a part of it.”

The experiments involving the bioengineered rats involved the lead coronavirus researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), Shi Zhengli – known as the “Bat Woman” for her work with flying mammals – appeared to have tested two novel but undisclosed coronaviruses on humanised mice to gauge the effectiveness of the viruses.

Shi has adamantly denied that the coronavirus leaked from a WIV lab or that the facility conducts military research.

However, in March 2020, a scientific journal, the Scientific American, interviewed Shi for an article. In her interview, Shi recounted how she “frantically” searched through her own lab’s records from the past few years to “check for any mishandling of experimental materials, especially during disposal.”

Shi told Scientific American how relieved she was when supposedly none of the sequences from the first COVID-19 patients matched those of the coronaviruses she and her team had sampled from bat caves.

Shi said: “That really took a load off my mind. I had not slept a wink for days.”

Although, in January 2021, the State Department released a fact sheet that showed that researchers at WIV had collaborated on secret projects both within civilian and PLA-linked organisations, and had even been conducting “laboratory animal experiments” since at least 2017.

A former national security official who reviewed classified US information told the media that inside the WIV, military and civilian researchers are “doing animal research in the same fricking space.”

The fact sheet acknowledged that the virus “could have emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals, spreading in a pattern consistent with a natural epidemic.

“Alternatively, a laboratory accident could resemble a natural outbreak if the initial exposure included only a few individuals and was compounded by asymptomatic infection.”

The fact sheet went on to condemn the Chinese Communist Party for preventing the “transparent and thorough investigation of the COVID-19 pandemic’s origin.”

China has denounced the fact sheet as “full of fallacies” and the “last madness” of Mike Pompeo, the former Secretary of State at the time of publication, who was described by the CCP as “Mr. Lies.”

In recent days, the government and media are no longer able to shy away from the theory that the virus did indeed originate from a Chinese lab, and many were aware of its creation and continued to push the Covid agenda, which took away the liberties and freedoms from the people.

