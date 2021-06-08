Breaking News

NHS Doctor Died Suddenly From Rare Stroke Due to Blood Clots After Receiving AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

By on ( 1 Comment )
Source: Instagram
Dr. Stephen Wright passed away suddenly with a blood clot after he received the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.

An NHS doctor, who was about to start his dream job, died from a blood clot after he received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. 

Dr. Stephen Wright, unfortunately, died of sinus cerebral venous thrombosis and thrombotic thrombocytopenia, which is a blood clot on the brain and clots forming in the blood vessels throughout the body respectively.

Wright passed away aged only 32 on January 26th, 2021, leaving behind his wife, Charlotte, and two young boys, Izaac (age seven), and Elijah (age one).

Stephen suffered a very rare Cerebral Venous Stroke and there was evidence of an auto-immune disease, causing a low platelet count. According to his family, Stephen’s death was very sudden and there were no obvious symptoms of illness before he died.

Before his sudden passing, Stephen worked as a doctor for the NHS, working for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) helping children and families. He was due to start a new role at Great Osmond Street Hospital as a Senior Clinical Psychologist in the Neurodisability Service helping young people with complex autism.

Source: Instagram
Stephen leaves behind his wife Charlotte, and two young boys, Izaac, age 7, and Elijah, age 1.

Stephen received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in preparation for starting his new job at Great Osmond Street Hospital.

When alive, Stephen joined the organ donation list at least six times, and he was able to fulfill his wish by giving double lungs to a 30-year-old man, and his heart to a teenage boy.

Stephen’s family is speaking out to raise awareness of vaccine injury and to reach other families who have been affected by the Covid vaccine in hopes of forming a support group.

Charlotte, Stephen’s wife, stated that her family “fully support all vaccinations” and is encouraging everyone to still get their vaccine but to be “Vac-aware.”

A GoFundMe was created by one of Stephen’s long-term friends, Natasha Wartena, to support his family as his loss has had a serious financial impact on them. You can support the family here.

A video of Stephen’s funeral was created in memory of him and to raise awareness of vaccine injury and death.

Unfortunately, this is another tragic loss that will not be plastered all over the news as it is not a Covid death and doesn’t fit the mainstream narrative.

Pat

Two things wrong with this story. First, his widow still supports the kill shots. Second, the people who received the donated organs are now infected with the bioweapon. No vaccinated person should be allowed to donate organs.

