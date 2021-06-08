Everything Devi Sridhar “forgot” to tell YOUR children in BBC Newsround film shown across Schools on Covid-19 Vaccines

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was given emergency use authorisation on Friday 4th June stating it was “safe and effective” for use in children over the age of 12. This is criminal considering the overall Covid-19 fatality rate according to official statistics is less than 0.2%, and none of these fatalities are children, instead their average age is 85.

But what’s even more criminal than that is the propaganda that has been broadcast to your children in schools this week in the form of a BBC Newsround video featuring Devi Sridhar, who appears to tell children how safe, effective the Pfizer vaccines are and how important it is that they have the vaccine.

We felt it was best to take the transcript of the BBC’s video featuring the self-appointed expert on all things Covid-19, who is actually just a qualified nutritionist, and add in all the relevant information that she and the BBC chose to leave out, so that you as a parent can make a properly informed decision on whether or not to allow your child to have the Pfizer Covid vaccine, as well as make you aware of how the BBC and Schools are attempting to indoctrinate and condition your children.

We have added the relevant information that the BBC and Devi Sridhar left out in italics…

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has been approved for 12 to 15 year-olds in Britain.

– this isn’t true. It has been given emergency use authorisation which is quite different from being approved. In October the government made changes to the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 to allow the MHRA to grant temporary authorisation of a Covid-19 vaccine in an emergency without needing to wait for the EMA.

A temporary use authorisation is valid for one year only and requires the pharmaceutical companies to complete specific obligations, such as ongoing or new studies. Once comprehensive data on the product have been obtained, standard marketing authorisation can be granted. This means that the manufacturer of the vaccine cannot be held liable for any injury or death that occurs due to their vaccine, unless it was due to a quality control issue.

The UK’s medicine regulator, the MHRA, says the injections are “safe and effective” for children in that age group and that the “benefits far outweigh any risk”.

Another lie. The benefits do not outweigh the risks for anybody who is under the age of 85.

The above graph is a heat map showing deaths within 28 days of a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 by date of death and age of the person. This data can be seen at the UK Gov’s. coronavirus dashboard here. Whats pretty clear from this data is that the most alleged Covid deaths have occurred in people aged 90+. The next age group with the most deaths being 85 – 89, then 80 – 84 and so on and so on. There’s a general decrease in the number of deaths up to about the 65-69 age group but then we see a dramatic fall to pretty much zero in anyone aged under about the age of 60.

Now lockdown fanatics will argue that 60 years old is too young to die. And they’re right it is. But this heat map shows that there have generally been no more than 9 deaths in a single day of anyone aged between 60 – 64. In the 65-69 year old group there have been no more than 20 deaths a day. In the 70-74 year old group no more than 27 deaths in a day. In the 75-79 group no more than than 48 deaths in a day, at it’s highest. It isn’t until we get to the 85-89 year old group that we start to see a large increase in the number of alleged Covid deaths. 179 deaths in a day at its highest. Then we have the 90+ age group which has seen no more than 379 deaths in a single day at it’s highest.

So what we’re seeing here is that is a negligible amount of “Covid” deaths in anyone under the age of 60. But we’re really not seeing very many “Covid” deaths in anybody aged between 60 and 80. What we are seeing is a much higher amount of “Covid” deaths in people aged over 85. But what’s so strange about that?

The average life expectancy in the UK is 81 years. Yet the UK has enforced dictatorial tyranny, destroyed the economy, decimated businesses and people’s livelihoods and created a flood of mental health issues because people who have lived longer than the average life expectancy of 81 are dying. So considering the fact that the Covid vaccines are experimental, how on earth can authorities state that the benefits outweigh the risk for anybody under the age of 85?

The rolling rate of deaths for anyone under the age of 29 has been 0.1 at its highest, but mostly zero. The rolling rate of deaths for anyone under the age of 20 has been precisely zero throughout.

However, a final decision on whether children will or won’t receive the jab hasn’t been made yet.

More than half of all adults in the UK have now had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, the final decision on whether kids will also be vaccinated is now up to the UK’s vaccines committee.

Let’s hope they make the right choice, we doubt it after their ridiculous and criminal decision to recommend the Pfizer jab as safe for use during pregnancy despite the fact there is no clinical data to support this and the authorities demand you avoid when pregnant – smoked fish, soft cheese, wet paint, coffee, herbal tea, vitamin supplements, processed junk foods… the list is endless.

To date 920 women have reported the loss of their unborn baby due to one of the Covid jabs, and we implore you to read this article if you are pregnant and considering taking one of the Covid vaccines.

Newsround’s been putting YOUR questions to Professor Devi Sridhar, who is the Chair of Global Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, even though she is not qualified to do so and is instead just a qualified nutritionist.

Professor Devi: “So far trials have shown the vaccine is 100% safe for children.

This is a lie, the extremely short and small trial found that 86% of children in the extremely short and small trial suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to extremely serious.

“There are some side effects like headaches and fatigues, but in at least two months there was nothing actually significant.”

Another lie.

In the incredibly short trial which is still ongoing 1,127 children were given one dose of the Pfizer jab, but only 1,097 children received the second dose. This fact in itself raises questions as to why 30 children did not receive a second dose of the Pfizer jab, and we doubt the answer is pretty.

Of the 1,127 children who received a first dose of the jab a shocking 86% experienced an adverse reaction. Of the 1,097 children who received a second dose of the jab a shocking 78.9% experienced an adverse reaction.

The FDA document detailing the trial results states that 0.04% suffered an extremely serious adverse reaction but does not go in to detail on the type of reactions that occurred. 0.04% may sound small but lets put this into perspective.

In the United Kingdom there are approximately 4 million children aged between 12 – 15-years-old. If every single one of these children were to receive just one dose of the Pfizer mRNA jab then according to the study we can expect to see 1,600 suffer an extremely serious adverse reaction which could include death.

But if this then extends to children under the age of 12 and a similar rate of extremely serious adverse reaction occurs then we can expect to see that number increase to around 5,200.

Number of Covid deaths in this age group so far? Zero.

When are children likely to get the vaccine?

Professor Devi: “The Pfizer vaccine has been approved in the UK as being safe and effective and the question now is ‘when will children get it?’.

It hasn’t been approved, as we said above it has been given emergency use authorisation because it is still in phase three trials until 2023.

“It looks likely to be once people in their 20s are done, then it will move down to younger age groups.

“So the next group to get it, after those in their 20s, will be those who are 12 and older – probably starting with vulnerable children first.”

Why won’t under 11s get it yet?

Professor Devi: “Those younger than 12 won’t get the vaccine yet because it hasn’t been trialled in children under 12.

It hasn’t really been trialled in 12 year old’s either, unless you consider a two month long trial of just over 1000 children to be a good measure of whether this vaccine is safe and effective?

“There are trials ongoing to try and change the dosage to make it more appropriate for younger age groups.

“But right now nowhere is there a vaccine that has been deemed safe for children under the age of 12.”

There isn’t a Covid vaccine that is deemed safe for anybody as they are still in trials and there is no long term safety data.

Does the vaccine work?

Professor Devi: “So when the Pfizer vaccine was trialled among children in the United States, they found absolutely no cases of illness in the group that received the vaccine.

“So it looks like the vaccine does protect against getting Covid-19.”

They’ve also found close to zero cases of Covid-19 among children who haven’t had the vaccine. Those they have found have been asymptomatic and classified as Covid due to an unreliable PCR test.

PCR tests look for genetic matter from the new coronavirus using amplification cycles. However, the number of amplification cycles that was needed to detect genetic matter from the virus, which is referred to as the cycle threshold, typically isn’t included in test results sent to doctors and patients. Many coronavirus tests have fairly high cycle thresholds, with most set at 40 and some set at 37. That means a number of patients who aren’t carrying much of the new coronavirus are still testing positive, even though they may not be contagious. You can read our full breakdown on the PCR test here .

When testing people with no symptoms, and carrying out the test at high cycles it is essentially possible to find anything you want to find according to the inventor of the test, Kary Mullis.

Will the vaccine for children be the same as the adult version?

Professor Devi: “The child and adult version of the Pfizer vaccine are actually exactly the same.

“The vaccine has already been used in millions of adults and now it has been trialled in children and rolled out already in the United States and in Israel.”I’m scared of injections, will the vaccine be available as a spray or tablet instead?

Professor Devi: “Unfortunately, at this point, the vaccine is only available as an injection.

“But it really doesn’t hurt too much, just a quick pinch into your arm for the first time.

Unless you’re one of the 878,966 people who’ve suffered an adverse reaction up to the 26th May according to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme. However the MHRA states that only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to the Yellow Card scheme so that number is actually astronomically higher. The adverse reactions include blindness, deafness, paralysis, seizure, brain damage, stroke and sudden death.

“And then several weeks later, the second one and then you’re fully protected.”

Professor Devi: “The benefit of getting the vaccine is you don’t need to worry about Covid-19.

“It means you’re likely to not infect your parents, the people you live with and your teachers.

This also isn’t true. You can still spread and develop what authorities tell us is Covid-19 even after having the miraculous vaccine. It is only alleged to reduce severe symptoms. Children do not suffer symptoms at all so do not need it. Did we mention it’s also experimental?

“The downside is it’s another jab, another injection into your arm. But the benefits definitely outweigh the risks.”

Stop lying Devi, we’ve just proven otherwise above.

What are the side effects after having the Pfizer jab?

Professor Devi: “Some children experience similar side effects to adults – these include fatigue (feeling tired), having a headache, feeling generally unwell, but these cleared within a day or two.

They also include blindness, blood clots, deafness, paralysis, seizure, several differnt types of stroke, tachycardia, cardiac arrest, heart attack, sudden death, sudden visual loss, sudden hearing loss, and many other extremely serious side effects which can all be viewed within the UK Government / MHRA Yellow Card reports which can be viewed here under the analysis profile section.

“And it seems a small price to pay for actually being protected from the real disease.”

Devi Sridharwill live to regret that statement.

So there you have it, everything Devi Sridhar, a qualified Nutrionist, and the BBC chose to leave out of their propganda video shown across schools to YOUR children this week.

