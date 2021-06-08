Dr. Fauci Ignored Email From Physicist Claiming That Hydroxychloroquine Could Effectively Treat Covid-19

Source: Local 10

US Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci, ignored a research physicist who told him there were effective, existing medical treatments for the Coronavirus that caused the pandemic, but he instead chose to exclusively push vaccines.

Emails were obtained last week via Freedom of Information Act requests, which revealed that Fauci not only knew that Covid originated from the Wuhan lab, that masks are ineffective at preventing the spread of the virus, but that he ignored emails from a physicist claiming hydroxychloroquine was an effective treatment for Covid-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was advised by Erik Nielsen, a physicist, and CEO of Bio-Signal Technologies, in March 2020, that two existing drugs could help fight against the Coronavirus, but Fauci ignored it, claiming that the email was “too long” for him to read.

In the email, Nielsen said that he had instructed his family to get “Alvesco (ciclesonide) for emergency use only.” He claimed that his “colleagues on the front-line in Japan, China, and Korea found several pre-print papers, that is an effective treatment for late-stage COVID-19 patients.”

“Some patients on ventilators who were approaching death have fully recovered after treatment with ciclesonide.

“Ciclesonide has much smaller particles than other corticosteroids, so it reaches deeper into lungs and alveolis.”

Covid-19 is known for aggressively attacking the human respiratory system, as shown through the high numbers of elderly and vulnerable people who died from the disease. However, it is worth noting that many of these people had underlying health conditions, and it is common for an elderly person’s lung function to be far more diminished than younger people, who are often fit and healthy.

Nielsen also told Fauci that there was another drug that could possibly be used, which he advised his family to get. He wrote that the second drug “is called hydroxychloroquine”, which he said, “also seems to be effective and safe.”

But he further added: “Alvesco is better because it appears to prevent the virus from replicating so infection is wiped out and no longer contagious. Alvesco seems to be two silver bullets in one.”

Just two days after Fauci received this email, he was asked by the media about the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in treating people who contracted Covid-19. Fauci said: “The answer is no,” noting that the “signs of the drug’s promise were purely ‘anecdotal evidence.’”

The emails were obtained by BuzzFeed News via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

These emails show that Fauci is not capable of looking after the health and wellbeing of American citizens, and it is clear he has an agenda he seeks to implements on the people. As the truth regarding the pandemic continues to be revealed, it will become impossible to ignore, as shown by the media who have had no choice but to report on the overwhelming amount of incriminating evidence that Fauci has been up to no good.

