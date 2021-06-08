Breaking News

BREAKING – @DailyExposeUK suspended permanently by Twitter for quoting UK Government Statistics

By on

The Daily Expose has had its main Twitter account suspended for quoting UK Government statistics.

Twitter deemed the tweet to break its regulations on spreading “misleading information on Covid-19”.

The suspension of @DailyExposeUK comes just three days after Twitter permanently suspended @DailyExposeNews

WALLIS

YOUR OK IF YOU LIE TRUTH IS A NO NO

Annonymous

Rumbles getting good and smooth to watch and use Better than most options to you tube and I believe its growing steadily too.I dont support anyone who supports Twitter

