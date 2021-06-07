UK Dating App Users Will Be Bribed to Get the Jab With “Boosts” and “Super Likes”

Source: MSN

Pictured: Example model profiles on Tinder featuring vacciantion stickers, and an “I got the jab!” sticker from Plenty of Fish.

As we have seen over the course of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, governments and businesses have been coercing the public to roll up their sleeves and get the jab. Despite offers of free junk food and alcohol, most people refuse to fall for the bribes and reject the offer of the experimental vaccine.

However, the UK government is now attempting to further tackle vaccine hesitancy by teaming up with dating apps to promote the jab.

The initiative was announced recently as part of the ‘every vaccination gives us hope’ campaign, which was launched back in April by the government to promote vaccine uptake, and is set to launch this week to coincide with the rollout of vaccinations for under-30s which begins this week.

Dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, Badoo, Match, Our Time, and Muzmatch announced that they will be adding a variety of features for its users including virtual badges and stickers and the ability to add their vaccination status to their profile.

Users who have received the jab will be given bonuses over those who are not, such as being given a free “super like” on Tinder to boost their profile, whilst also being given stickers that say “I’m vaccinated.”

Similar stickers and bonuses are set to be implemented on other major dating apps such as Match, OkCupid, Bumble, Plenty of Fish, Hinge, and Badoo. Muzmatch will participate in the campaign by having ‘medical experts’ answering questions about vaccines on its social media.

OkCupid has added questions for users regarding the vaccine to raise awareness of the jab and to discover their preferences.

Source: Business Insider

Dating apps such as OkCupid are targeting users with questions regarding the vaccine.

Bumble will also allow its members to share pandemic dating preferences such as views on social distancing, mask-wearing, and whether users are comfortable with meeting in crowded places.

Most of the apps are also giving people who say that they have received the vaccine an advantage over unvaccinated users, as those who say that they have been jabbed will be given free bonuses such as “boosts”, which promote their profile to potential dates and make it easier to find matches.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the new initiative was an “incredible asset” to the UK’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Zahawi said: “I am thrilled that we are partnering up with dating apps to boost vaccine uptake across the country.

“The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic and we have made incredible progress so far with over three-quarters of adults receiving at least one dose.

“I encourage everyone who is eligible to roll up their sleeves and get the jab – it could save your life and protect your loved ones.”

According to a recent YouGov poll, 31 percent of adults said that they would prefer to date someone who was vaccinated and a further 28 percent would not date someone unless they have received the jab. Of course, that means that 69 percent of adults do not take vaccination status into account when dating, which YouGov failed to mention…

A poll which we conducted of over 1000 people on Twitter in December found that over 80 percent would refuse the Covid vaccine – it is no surprise that the government and big pharma are throwing everything they can at pro-jab propaganda when the majority do not want to take it!

