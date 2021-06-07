“It’s terrifying”: Connecticut mum speaks out after teen son develops serious heart condition post-COVID-19 vaccination

Connecticut resident Rachel Hatton’s 17-year-old son was diagnosed with a serious heart condition just days after he received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
She said that Gregory began complaining of severe chest pains three days after his second dose of the vaccine, and on the fourth day his condition began to deteriorate further and he started experiencing back pain as well.
Gregory then went to a walk-in clinic where they ran blood work and did an X-ray, where they discovered that he had pericarditis – an inflammation of the lining outside the heart.
He was then transferred to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury and then to Connecticut Children’s in Hartford for further treatment as health officials were puzzled as to the cause of the condition.
Rachael Hatton, said: ““They hooked him up to a heart monitor, did more EKGs (electrocardiograms), echocardiograms.
“Infectious disease actually came and ran their own set of blood work to try to figure out if it could have been caused by something else, some sort of infection, something else, like Lyme disease. They tested him for all sorts of things and one by one those tests came back negative.”
Health experts were unable to determine whether the Covid-19 vaccine was responsible for the development of the condition, but they called Gregory back in after two more patients displayed similar symptoms.
At least 18 teens and young adults in Connecticut have shown symptoms of heart problems post-injection of the Covid-19 vaccine, the health commissioner, Dr. Deirdre Gifford said in a press conference on 24th May.
A spokesperson from Connecticut Children’s said patients have been admitted to the hospital with both pericarditis and myocarditis, which is the inflammation of the heart muscle.
Hatton said that she is sick with worry about her son Gregory and is unable to sleep as he is now out of work, on medication, and hooked up to a heart monitor.
“If I hear my son sneeze or if he sounds like he’s out of breath when I call him on my break at work, I get nervous because I just don’t know what else could happen. He basically has a heart condition now and it’s terrifying.”
Hatton said she is sharing her son’s story to raise awareness of the condition, which whilst doctors say is rare, it does not feel rare to parents whose children are suffering from it.
“I just want people to be aware and be more informed because now they want to give this vaccine to younger and younger children and it’s terrifying
“I wouldn’t want any other parent to go through what we’ve been through.”
The vaccine has raised concerns amongst many parents as younger children are being encouraged to get the jab, arguing that children are too young to be inoculated with experimental vaccines.
“With that age group, we did have a little bit of concern because they are still growing,” Karn Collard told NBC Connecticut.
Siobhan Cefarelli said: “It’s one thing for me to get the vaccine, but for my child to get the vaccine, it’s kind of scary not knowing what’s going to happen and not having a lot of research having been done on it.”
Currently, in the UK, people aged 30 have been invited to attend vaccination appointments, but it was recently announced yesterday that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 12- to 15-year-olds.
Despite health officials stating that the Covid vaccine is not to blame for causing serious illness, it is hard to ignore the countless innocent victims who find themselves having severe adverse reactions only days later.
We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.
Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News
I just want to ask those people who are pursuing the UK Government and hopefully the “Experimental Test Vaccine Makers” though the Geneva Convention to read my posts on Twitter, Richard Noakes19, especially the first post I plucked off Quora, where a virologist says that they started experimenting with mRNA in the early 1990’s and gave test vaccines to humans in both the Zika and SARS 2003 infections and other infections not mentioned and that virologists were so quick this time, because of the experiments they had conducted back then and that is why it only took one year to come up with these test vaccines from 08.12.2020, which to me is absolutely appalling, because said virologist has admitted to crimes against Nature and the Geneva Convention up to 30 years ago, all inclusive, to today, in mRNA experiments, so that mRNA is not a new technology as was sold to the public for the current test vaccines and makes the whole thing, shades of Joseph Mengele, in the interests of science, over humanity, from the early 1990’s as has been admitted.
Also, the results of those concealed tests on humans 20 years ago for ZIKA and SARS 2003 were never mentioned or published, before the article I discovered, by chance and that suggests to me that these virologists and others, know fully, what the long term results of test vaccines will be, from their previous secret human experiments and they have not told us, what those will be – so from the deaths and serious injuries so far – I can only conclude the worst is yet to come for those test vaccinated and for which the scientists and virologists concerned must be punished, under the legal processes and procedures you are beginning and for which there can be no forgiveness.
The post I received with my offerings on the bottom, are old hat and far out of date against the above blurb, I mention and hopefully I will dig out a few more “confessions” about mRNA, that also have not made it to the public viewpoint, thus far.
Hermes was the winged messenger of the Gods.
Richard (Hermes) Noakes (Call me Hermes for short) much laughter!!