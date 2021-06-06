Breaking News

Would you use Midazolam to treat Covid-19? #WeNeedToTalkAboutMidazolam

By on ( 3 Comments )

We’re told that serious illness in Covid-19 presents pneumonia and accompanying respiratory insufficiency. Therefore typical symptoms include breathlessness, cough, weakness and fever. We’re also told that people who suffer deteriorating respiratory failure and who do not receive intensive care, develop acute respiratory distress syndrome with severe breathlessness.

Intravenous midazolam hydrochloride is associated with respiratory depression and respiratory arrest, especially when used for sedation in noncritical care settings. When this was not recognised promptly and treated effectively, death or hypoxic encephalopathy can follow. 

Knowing that would you use midazolam to treat people who were suffering with pneumonia and respiratory insufficiency allegedly due to Covid-19?

#WeNeedToTalkAboutMidazolam

Richard Noakes

Do my salt water sniffle, or snort, while you are in the Coronavirus phase and before you allow it to become Covid in your head and body – that should be over the 10 to 14 days of self isolation and kill it dead, while you have an opportunity to do that, if not before, when you think, that’s odd, I have a slight headache, or I’ve sneezed a few times, when I usually don’t or, well, you just feel a bit odd today – the sooner you do my salt water sniffle or snort, the less the impact and associated discomfort in your head, while the salt is disinfecting your inner head and killing off the Coronavirus.
Using Midazolam depends on if it is available to you as an individual, if your doctor would prescribe it to you, if it is available in your country and how much it will cost you from a financial point of view, when my free, salt water cure costs nothing at all and is there for you to read, download, save and do and the rest of your friends, family and well everyone who you pass it on too and if they do, or don’t, is entirely up to them.
No point me expounding my salt water cure for Coronavirus or the Flu, if the rest of you don’t pass it on, after all, it is free advice based on me never being ill from anything from external sources, these past 27.5 years and my free salt water cure has not killed me yet, as you can see, not like those Test Vaccines which have killed thousands so far.
Richard

0
Reply
Liv

what is the salt water cure??

0
Reply
SarahVegan

It’s a standard practice throughout the Indian subcontinent, involving sniffing salt water up your nose or using a neti pot to pour the water in. Just look online.
The poster Richard, imo, has entirely missed the point of what the Daily Exposé is saying. Richard posts the same repetitious information under most Daily Exposé articles. Yes, it’s certainly a valuable Ayurvedic practice, but in fact there are other significant issues being discussed in this Daily Exposé article.

0
Reply