Would you use Midazolam to treat Covid-19? #WeNeedToTalkAboutMidazolam

We’re told that serious illness in Covid-19 presents pneumonia and accompanying respiratory insufficiency. Therefore typical symptoms include breathlessness, cough, weakness and fever. We’re also told that people who suffer deteriorating respiratory failure and who do not receive intensive care, develop acute respiratory distress syndrome with severe breathlessness.
Intravenous midazolam hydrochloride is associated with respiratory depression and respiratory arrest, especially when used for sedation in noncritical care settings. When this was not recognised promptly and treated effectively, death or hypoxic encephalopathy can follow.
Knowing that would you use midazolam to treat people who were suffering with pneumonia and respiratory insufficiency allegedly due to Covid-19?
