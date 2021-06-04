We can’t do this to Children! – Shocking 18th update on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines released by UK Government / MHRA

The UK Government have released their eighteenth report highlighting adverse reactions to both the Pfizer / BioNTech and Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines that have occurred since the roll-out began on the 8th December 2020, and this may be one of the most important analysis of the shocking statistics we’ve ever done considering the fact the MHRA have officially given the Pfizer mRNA jab emergency use authorisation for use in children over the age of 12.

The U.K. Governments report (which you can find here) has collated data inputted up to the 26th May via the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. At this point an estimated 14 million first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 24.3 million first doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine had been administered. There had also been around 10.6 million second doses of the Pfizer jab, and 13.4 million second doses of the AstraZeneca jab administered by this date, alongside 0.4 million first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

As of the 26th May the MHRA had received 183,752 reports of adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab, and 695,214 reports of adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab, bringing the total number of adverse reactions to both jabs to a truly shocking total of 878,966. However the MHRA states that only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to the Yellow Card scheme.

The MHRA also had this to say on the reported adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines in the first report released at the beginning of February 2021 –

A high proportion of people vaccinated in the vaccination campaign so far are very elderly, many of whom will also have pre-existing medical conditions. Older age and chronic underlying illnesses make it more likely that coincidental adverse events will occur, especially given the millions of people vaccinated. It is therefore important that we carefully review these reports to distinguish possible side effects from illness that would have occurred irrespective of vaccination.

But we assume that they’re hoping you’ve forgotten they’ve said that as the MHRA now admit in their report that –

Adverse reactions are reported less frequently in older adults (over 55 years) than in younger people.

The MHRA also state within their report that –

All vaccines and medicines have some side effects. These side effects need to be continuously balanced against the expected benefits in preventing illness.

If that really is the case why on earth have they given an experimental gene therapy with no long term safety data, and extremely concerning short term safety data (as you’ll see within our analysis), emergency use authorisation for use in children?

Have they not read the report on the extremely short and small clinical trial which found 86% of the children suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to extremely serious after just a single dose of the Pfizer jab?

Have they not seen the statistics which show children do not suffer serious disease if they are allegedly infected with the alleged Covid-19 virus?

If you’re thinking of allowing your child to have the experimental Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” then we’re sure you’ll change your mind after seeing the frightening adverse reactions that have been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

We took a dive into the report and this is what we found…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Oxford Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

Are you aware that reports have been made to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme of people going blind after having the Pfizer jab? We doubt it.

Well we can confirm that as of the 26th May 2021 a total number of 38 people are now blind after having the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. As well as 151 people who have been left visually impaired, and 2 people who suffered sudden visual loss. In all there have been 3,032 eye disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab.

But don’t even think about passing on the Pfizer jab to hold out for the emergency approval of the AstraZeneca jab for use in children because the number of people who have gone blind is even worse. There have been 209 reports made of people suffering blindness, 526 reports of people left visually impaired, and 4 reports of sudden visual loss, the total number of eye disorders now standing at 10,948. These are all adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca viral vector vaccine reported up to the 26th may 2021.

You’re probably wondering how on earth people could be going blind after taking a vaccine? Well one of the reasons is another extremely concerning adverse reaction that has been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, one which has seen an astronomical increase in the number of reports in the past few weeks – stroke.

But what does this have to do with people going blind? Well this helpful fact sheet provided by the Stroke Foundation in Australia provides the answer as to why. According to the fact sheet around one-third of stroke survivors suffer visual loss, and most sadly never fully recover their vision.

The reason strokes cause blindness is that vision depends on a healthy eye to receive information and a healthy brain to process that information. The nerves in the eye travel from the eye through the brain to the occipital cortex at the back of the brain, allowing you to see

Most strokes affect one side of the brain. Nerves from each eye travel together in the brain, so both eyes are affected. If the right side of your brain is damaged, the left side vision in each eye may be affected. It is rare for both sides of the brain to be affected by stroke. When it does happen, it can result in blindness.

We can confirm that as of the 26th May 2021 there have been 225 cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 12 deaths, 26 cerebral haemorrhages resulting in 6 deaths, 27 ischaemic strokes resulting in 1 death, and 22 cerebral infarctions resulting in 1 death, all reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer mRNA jab. But the list is much more extensive as you can see below…

But again, don’t get your hopes up about the AstraZeneca jab because the list is much worse. There have been 791 cerebrovascul accidents resulting in 33 deaths, 127 cerebral haemorrhages also resulting in 33 deaths, 44 intracranial haemorrhages resulting in 7 deaths, and 28 haemorrhagic strokes resulting in 4 deaths, all reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine as of the 26th May 2021.

You didn’t think the list of strokes ended there did you? No, the list of strokes reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab is so extensive that it takes up two pages of the MHRA report. There have also been 91 ischaemic strokes resulting in 3 deaths, and 81 subarachnoid haemorrhages resulting in 4 deaths, reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab.

Are you also aware that people are going deaf after having the Pfizer jab? A total of 102 reports have been made to the MHRA of people suffering deafness as an adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab, as well as 19 reports of people suffering sudden hearing loss. The total number of ear disorders stands at 2,426.

But you won’t want to be giving your child the AstraZeneca jab if it is given emergency authorisation either as there have been 247 reports made to the MHRA of people suffering deafness as a result of having the AstraZeneca jab, as well as 44 reports of people suffering sudden hearing loss. The total number of ear disorders stands at 7,222.

You probably aren’t aware that the Pfizer jab has also caused hundreds of people to suffer seizures? Well we’re sorry to inform you that there have been 248 reports of people suffering a seizure, 6 reports of people suffering a psychogenic seizure, 9 reports of people suffering a partial seizure, and 12 reports of people suffering febrile convulsion (a condition usually only seen in young children in the unvaccinated population). All of these have been reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab.

If you weren’t aware the Pfizer jab has caused seizures you’re also most likely not aware that it has also left people paralysed. There have been 54 reports of people suffering paralysis after having the Pfizer jab as of the 26th May 2021. But don’t forget only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported.

The AstraZeneca jab does not get any better though, so you still won’t want to hold out for this one for your child. There have been 1,003 reports of seizure suffered as result of having the AstraZeneca viral vector vaccine.

As well as 239 reports of people left paralysed after having the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Now we haven’t covered every single serious adverse reaction because if we did you probably wouldn’t finish reading the report before the next update was released. So finally we come to deaths.

‘People are dying due to the Covid vaccines?’, we hear you ask. The answer is an unfortunate, and unnecessary yes. There have been 1,253 deaths reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines. This includes 4 deaths for the Moderna jab which has barely got going in the UK yet, and 24 deaths where the brand of vaccine was unspecified.

As well as 396 deaths reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab.

And 831 deaths reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab.

Now that you know this, will you still be allowing your child to take an experimental Covid vaccine?

