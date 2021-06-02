You don’t have to be a mathematician to work out they’re falsifying the Covid death statistics

Can the government please explain this?

By Clara Dee of Awakened World

As it seems death certificates are being marked up as Covid with no tests having been conducted. Or maybe some died after more than 28 days of a test? Either way, it’s just not good enough.

The above shouldn’t be a surprise really, because it’s now perfectly acceptable, and legal, to base the cause of death on a theory, or a suspicion.

Since when has this ever been normal? Never. Pre March 2020 this would have been classed as death certificate fraud, carrying a heavy sentence to boot.

But post March 2020, in an upside world, full of lies and corruption, this is justifiable. Because it keeps the narrative going.

That narrative is still going because all the while you have a “pandemic” you can issue emergency authorisation for a gene therapy medical intervention, incorrectly called a vaccine.

You know, that gene therapy medical intervention that is killing people? The deaths “they” don’t talk about or investigate.

Freedom of choice is paramount when it comes to medicine and your body. So you are free to take the gene therapy if you wish. However, how can you make an informed choice when you are lied to about Covid deaths, and then lied to again, about gene therapy deaths. You can’t. It’s that simple.

Clara Dee of Awakened World is quite correct. It doesn’t add up and many people will not know that the Government changed the guidelines on certifying deaths back at the start of the alleged Covid pandemic, and these are the guidelines that have been used to certify Covid deaths –

‘Medical practitioners are required to certify causes of death “to the best of their knowledge and belief”.

Without diagnostic proof, if appropriate and to avoid delay, medical practitioners can circle ‘2’ in the MCCD (“information from post-mortem may be available later”) or tick Box B on the reverse of the MCCD for ante-mortem investigations.

For example, if before death the patient had symptoms typical of COVID19 infection, but the test result has not been received, it would be satisfactory to give ‘COVID-19’ as the cause of death, tick Box B and then share the test result when it becomes available. In the circumstances of there being no swab, it is satisfactory to apply clinical judgement’

