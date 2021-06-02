Breaking News

Man’s Lung Bursts Pushing His Heart To The Right Side Of His Body After Running Wearing A Face Mask

In Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic, a man’s lung compressed 90%, which forced his heart to the right side of his body. Health officials believe that the man’s lung burst because he was running whilst wearing a mask.

The jogger was rushed to hospital after he ran 2.5 miles in Wuhan, China, whilst wearing a face mask.

After arriving at hospital, the man underwent major surgery after developing the potentially life-threatening condition.

Following this incident, doctors are now urging people not to wear masks while running, as (surprise, surprise) face coverings over the mouth and nose can make it harder to breathe.

The Wuhan Central Hospital said that the 26-year-old was forced to cut his run short when he began experiencing difficulty breathing and chest pain when he went on a run on Thursday 6th May.

His family rushed him to the hospital after his health began to deteriorate, and on examination, medics found that the man’s left lung had compressed by 90% and his heart was moved to the right side of his body.

The man had developed the condition known as pneumothorax – more commonly known as having a collapsed lung – whereby air gets into the space between the outside of the lung and the inside of the chest wall, which is the ribcage.

Left untreated, this condition can become life-threatening, especially if air continues to get into the space as someone breathes: This can start to compress the other lung and heart.

Following surgery, the patient is now thankfully in a stable condition.

The hospital said that the man had been wearing a mask every time he went out running, since he took the hobby up only two weeks before the incident, due to the tough restrictions in Wuhan.

Face coverings have been made mandatory in the UK on public transport and indoors in most public spaces since last July, despite overwhelming evidence showing that masks are unsafe and ineffective.

A 2020 meta-analysis published by the CDC found that evidence from randomised controlled trials of face masks did not support a substantial effect on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza, either when worn by infected persons or by persons in the general community to reduce their susceptibility.

According to Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson MD, PhD, founder and medical director of the London Neurology and Pain Clinic, wearing a face mask for long periods of time can lead to brain damage:

“The reinhalation of our exhaled air will without a doubt create oxygen deficiency and a flooding of carbon dioxide. We know that the human brain is very sensitive to oxygen deprivation. There are nerve cells for example in the hippocampus that can’t be longer than 3 minutes without oxygen – they cannot survive.

For children and adolescents, masks are an absolute no-no. Children and adolescents have an extremely active and adaptive immune system and they need a constant interaction with the microbiome of the Earth. Their brain is also incredibly active, as it is has so much to learn. The child’s brain, or the youth’s brain, is thirsting for oxygen. The more metabolically active the organ is, the more oxygen it requires. In children and adolescents every organ is metabolically active.”

Whilst it seems like common sense to many that wearing a face mask whilst exercising is bad idea, the fearmongering from the media has spooked a large number of gullible souls into breathing the same air all day long…

