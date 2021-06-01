Everything the BBC “forgot” to tell under 30’s that they need to know about the Covid Vaccines

The BBC have released an article which many will deem as gospel which claims to tell under 30’s everything they need to know about the Covid vaccine. We’ve had a good read of the article and we can reliably inform you that it most certainly does not tell under 30’s, or anyone for that matter what they need to know about the Covid vaccines.

So we felt it was best to take the BBC’s article and add in all the relevant information that they chose to leave out so that anyone under the age of 30, or over 30, is able to make an informed decision about whether or not to have a Covid vaccine.

We have added the relevant information that the BBC left out in italics…

The vaccine rollout is now reaching younger adults.

What do they need to know about getting jabbed?

Who can get a vaccine now?

What vaccine will I get and can I choose?

The UK is using Covid vaccines made by:

Pfizer-BioNTech

Oxford-AstraZeneca (AZ)

Moderna

A single-dose jab made by Janssen has also been approved. – this isn’t true. It has been given emergency use authorisation which is quite different from being approved. In October the government made changes to the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 to allow the MHRA to grant temporary authorisation of a Covid-19 vaccine in an emergency without needing to wait for the EMA.

A temporary use authorisation is valid for one year only and requires the pharmaceutical companies to complete specific obligations, such as ongoing or new studies. Once comprehensive data on the product have been obtained, standard marketing authorisation can be granted. This means that the manufacturer of the vaccine cannot be held liable for any injury or death that occurs due to their vaccine, unless it was due to a quality control issue.

You can’t choose what vaccine you get, but you will be allocated one based partly on your age.

If you’re under 40 or pregnant you will get Pfizer or Moderna. – more on this criminal act later.

But, if you’ve already had one AZ jab with no after-effects you should have a second dose. – you should do what’s right for you, you don’t need to have the second dose.

What are the side effects and the risk of blood clots?

Most are mild, completely normal and disappear after a few days. – unfortunately this is a lie.

They happen because the body’s defences are reacting to the vaccine, and include:

A sore arm

Tiredness

Fever

Headache

Feeling sick

Several different types of Stroke

Brain Damage

Paralysis

Facial Paralysis

Seizure

Cardiac Arrest

Heart Attack

Sudden Death

Many other extremely serious side effects which can all be viewed within the UK Government / MHRA Yellow Card reports which can be viewed here under the analysis profile section.

People aged under 55 are more likely to get side-effects from Pfizer and Moderna. If this is the case then it really is scandalous how many serious adverse reactions have been reported to the AstraZeneca vaccine compared to the Pfizer vaccine, as under 55’s are at extremely low risk of developing serious disease due to Covid-19. As of the 19th May there have been 676,083 adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, compared to 175,673 adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

With AstraZeneca, side effects are more common after the first dose than the second.

Under-40s are being offered alternatives to AstraZeneca because of a possible link between the vaccine and extremely rare blood clots in a tiny number of people. It’s not a possible link, it was confirmed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is the cause back in March thanks to a top Norwegian health official who was tasked with investigating a series of high-profile cases of rare blood cots suspected to be caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine. Ha concluded that the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine was to blame.

It’s not clear if the vaccine is the cause, but the clots appear to happen slightly more often in younger adults. This is a lie, please see above.

For everyone else, the benefits of AZ and the other vaccines far outweigh risks.

Another lie. The benefits do not outweigh the risks for anybody who is under the age of 85.

The above graph is a heat map showing deaths within 28 days of a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 by date of death and age of the person. This data can be seen at the UK Gov’s. coronavirus dashboard here. Whats pretty clear from this data is that the most alleged Covid deaths have occurred in people aged 90+. The next age group with the most deaths being 85 – 89, then 80 – 84 and so on and so on. There’s a general decrease in the number of deaths up to about the 65-69 age group but then we see a dramatic fall to pretty much zero in anyone aged under about the age of 60.

Now lockdown fanatics will argue that 60 years old is too young to die. And they’re right it is. But this heat map shows that there have generally been no more than 9 deaths in a single day of anyone aged between 60 – 64. In the 65-69 year old group there have been no more than 20 deaths a day. In the 70-74 year old group no more than 27 deaths in a day. In the 75-79 group no more than than 48 deaths in a day, at it’s highest. It isn’t until we get to the 85-89 year old group that we start to see a large increase in the number of alleged Covid deaths. 179 deaths in a day at its highest. Then we have the 90+ age group which has seen no more than 379 deaths in a single day at it’s highest.

So what we’re seeing here is that is a negligible amount of “Covid” deaths in anyone under the age of 60. But we’re really not seeing very many “Covid” deaths in anybody aged between 60 and 80. What we are seeing is a much higher amount of “Covid” deaths in people aged over 85. But what’s so strange about that?

The average life expectancy in the UK is 81 years. Yet the UK has enforced dictatorial tyranny, destroyed the economy, decimated businesses and people’s livelihoods and created a flood of mental health issues because people who have lived longer than the average life expectancy of 81 are dying. So considering the fact that the Covid vaccines are experimental, how on earth can authorities state that the benefits outweigh the risk for anybody under the age of 85?

Remember 1,900 people in every million have died from Covid in the UK, and blood clots are a common symptom of the disease.

This also isn’t true.

The main test of choice since the start of the alleged Covid pandemic has been the PCR test. PCR tests look for genetic matter using amplification cycles. However, the number of amplification cycles that was needed to detect genetic matter from the virus, which is referred to as the cycle threshold, typically isn’t included in test results sent to doctors and patients. Many coronavirus tests have fairly high cycle thresholds, with most set at 40 and some set at 37. That means a number of patients who aren’t carrying much of the new coronavirus are still testing positive, even though they may not be contagious, or positive at all. You can read our full breakdown on the PCR test here.

People with no symptoms have been and are being tested, and the tests are being carried out at high cycles where it is essentially possible to find anything you want to find according to the inventor of the test, Kary Mullis. So there can be no doubt we’re seeing a humongous amount of false positives.

Then there’s the fact that all Covid deaths have been counted using any death that has occurred within 28 days of a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2. A result that may not actually be positive at all. This means that people who have been in a car accident have been added to the Covid death statistics if they died within 28 days of a positive test result. Or they have died from other serious underlying conditions but have been added to the statistics because they received a positive test result upon their hospital stay, where it was mandatory to take a PCR test.

Just look at the above table taken from NHS data. As of the 31st March 2021 out of 86,308 Covid deaths just 3,542 had no pre-existing conditions. Conditions such as chronic kidney disease, chronic heart disease, and dementia. So the BBC are lying when they say 1,900 people in every million have died of Covid-19.

Do I have to have the vaccine?

No. But everyone is being urged to get two doses to protect themselves, their family, friends and wider society.

The vaccines:

Have saved more than 13,000 UK lives, according to Public Health England

Public Health England Help reduce person to person virus spread – show us the evidence, the virus has never been isolated , and if it does exist it’s fortunate timing for the roll-out to ramp up alongside seasonality into the Summer season when all respiratory viruses are traditionally kept at bay.

, and if it does exist it’s fortunate timing for the roll-out to ramp up alongside seasonality into the Summer season when all respiratory viruses are traditionally kept at bay. Help protect against new variants – what new variants? They’ve never proven the existence of the “original” variant, and wheres the study to prove it works?

Without a jab, you may not be able to travel abroad or do certain jobs. – this is called coercion, and tyranny, do not fall for it.

The above image provided by the BBC states they arre UK approved, they’re not, they’re under emergency-use authorisation as we clarified earlier, and there is no emergency when it comes to being under the age of 85 according to the data.

What about people with allergies?

A very small number of people have experienced a severe allergic reaction, anaphylaxis, after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

This can happen with some vaccines. You should discuss allergies with your healthcare professional.

A small number? Only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme and according to the report including reactions up to the 19th May 2021 the Pfizer jab has caused 276 people to suffer an anaphylactic reaction with 1 of these cases sadly resulting in death.

But the AstraZeneca jab has resulted in twice as many people suffering an anaphylactic reaction with 555 reports being made to the MHRA as of the 19th May resulting in 2 deaths.

What if I am pregnant?

You should get Pfizer or Moderna, because there is more evidence those jabs are safe in pregnant women. – another lie.

If you prefer, you can delay vaccination until after your 12-week scan.

You shouldn’t be getting any of the Covid vaccines. There is no long term safety data and no trials have been conducted to prove that they are safe for use during pregnancy.

Here’s some of the things the authorities demand you avoid when pregnant – smoked fish, soft cheese, wet paint, coffee, herbal tea, vitamin supplements, processed junk foods… the list is endless. Yet they deem an untested and unproven experimental jab to be safe for use during pregnancy?

To date 920 women have reported the loss of their unborn baby due to one of the Covid jabs, and we implore you to read this article if you are pregnant and considering taking one of the Covid vaccines.

Will jabs affects my fertility?

There is no evidence at all the vaccines cause fertility problems in men or women.

There is no evidence at all the vaccines won’t cause fertility problems in men or women because they are still in phase three clinical trials until 2023 and there is no long term safety data to prove otherwise.

Claims to the contrary on social media are false. – are you going to trust the BBC after what we’ve just proven they’re not telling you?

In fact, getting coronavirus itself has the potential to affect fertility. – show us the evidence.

Does the vaccine affect periods?

Some women say they’ve experienced unusually heavy periods after being jabbed but it’s not known if the vaccine was the cause.

If it was, experts say there’s nothing to worry about.

Experts say there’s nothing to worry about based on what evidence? Because we can tell you that women are reporting the same symptoms after being near others who have had the Covid jab, and Pfizer confirm in their own safety document that vaccine shedding is a real possibility and they had grave concerns about it during phase 1 and 2 trials.

What if I’ve got long Covid?

A recent, not yet published study suggests vaccination can help improve long Covid symptoms. – again show us the evidence, it is also clearly not peer-reviewed due to not being published.

The vaccine could press the body’s reset button and help it recover, researchers say.

Long Covid? We’ve never heard anything so ridiculous. Read our take on ‘Long Covid’ here.

Can I drink alcohol after the vaccine?

You don’t need to avoid alcohol but it’s best not to overdo it for a few days if you have vaccine side-effects. – based on what evidence?

What if I hate needles?

When you are jabbed, say you don’t like needles. Then look away.

Many people say the injection is painless and hardly notice anything. – that is until they suffer a serious adverse reaction such as the 751 people who’ve suffered a cerebrovascular accident after having the AstraZeneca vaccine, the most common type of stroke reported due to the jab.

As well as 221 suffering a cerebrovascular accident due to the Pfizer jab as of the 19th May.

Will teenagers get the jab?

Pfizer is currently only approved for UK-use in over-16s, with AstraZeneca and Moderna approved for over-18s.

Older teens, rather than younger ones, are more likely to be infected and pass on the virus, although they’re unlikely to fall ill. – why on earth are authorities desperate to give them an experimental vaccine then?

Some areas with Covid spikes have been vaccinating anyone aged over 18, including in parts of Glasgow, Greater Manchester and Hounslow in London.

Will all children get the jab?

Because children are extremely unlikely to become ill, the argument for vaccinating them would be to keep cases low and protect adults and the vulnerable.

But some say this is unethical with so many unvaccinated at-risk adults around the world.

Most vaccine developers are testing jabs on children.

And those tests, specifically the Pfizer ones found that 86% of children in the extremely short and small trial suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to extremely serious.

So there you have it, everything you need to know if you are under 30 or over 30 about the Covid vaccines that the BBC conveniently forgot to tell you.

Please share this article everywhere so we can ensure the under 30’s are given all the relevant information the BBC forgot to say and are able to make a properly informed choice.

