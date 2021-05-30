Shocking 86% of Children suffered an Adverse Reaction to the Pfizer Covid Vaccine in Clinical Trial

The FDA granted emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer mRNA Covid vaccine for use in children aged 12 and over in the USA back on the 10th May 2021. The EMA has recently followed suit, recommending the Pfizer jab should be administered to children aged 12 and over in EU countries.

Because of this there can be no doubt that the MHRA will follow the FDA and EMA’s lead and also grant emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer jab for use in children aged 12 and above.

But are you aware that the clinical trials carried out by Pfizer on children aged 12 – 15 reveal that 86% of children who were given at least one dose of the jab suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to serious?

The information is publicly available and contained within an FDA fact sheet which can be viewed here (see page 25, table 5 on-wards).

That fact sheet contains two tables that detail the alarming rate of side effects and damage experienced by 12 – 15- year-old children who were given at least one dose of the Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” (gene therapy).

The tables shows that 1,127 children were given one dose of the mRNA jab, but only 1,097 children received the second dose. This fact in itself raises questions as to why 30 children did not receive a second dose of the Pfizer jab, and we doubt the answer is pretty.

Of the 1,127 children who received a first dose of the jab a shocking 86% experienced an adverse reaction. Of the 1,097 children who received a second dose of the jab a shocking 78.9% experienced an adverse reaction.

Table 6 within the FDA fact sheet shows that 20.3% of the 1,127 children who received a first dose of the Pfizer jab experienced fever, meanwhile 39.3% of the 1,097 children who received a second dose experienced fever.

Another 60.1% of the children who received the first dose also experienced fatigue, whilst 66% of those who received a second dose experienced fatigue.

Another 55.3% of the children who received the first dose also experienced a headache, and 64.5% of those who received a second dose also experienced a headache.

27.6% of the children who recieved the first dose also experienced chills, whilst 41.5% of the children who received a second dose experienced chills. 2.8% of the children who received a first dose experienced vomiting, whilst 2.6% of the children who received a second dose experienced vomiting.

The final specific adverse reaction that the FDA list is diarrhoea. Of the 1,127 children who received the first dose 8.0% suffered with diarrhoea. Of the 1,097 children who received a 2nd dose 5.9% experienced diarrhoea.

It’s shocking to find that even after 86% of children reported an adverse reaction after the first dose that the study was allowed to proceed and the same children were given a second dose of the jab.

The FDA document also states that 0.04% suffered an extremely serious adverse reaction but does not go in to detail on the type of reactions that occurred. 0.04% may sound small but lets put this into perspective. In the United Kingdom there are approximately 4 million children aged between 12 – 15-years-old. If every single one of these children were to receive just one dose of the Pfizer mRNA jab then according to the study we can expect to see 1,600 suffer an extremely serious adverse reaction which could include death.

But if this then extends to children under the age of 12 and a similar rate of extremely serious adverse reaction occurs then we can expect to see that number increase to around 5,200.

However we cannot forget that the study shows that 86% of recipients suffered an adverse reaction. This means that if just 12-15-year-old’s are given one dose of the Pfizer jab we can expect to see 3.4 million of them suffer an adverse reaction.

When comparing this rate against the actual risk of children even mildly suffering from the alleged Covid-19 disease we are bewildered at how medicine regulators have concluded that the benefits of these experimental vaccines outweigh the risks.

And these are experimental vaccines, the FDA document even tells the public this in which it states the following –

‘The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is an unapproved vaccine that may prevent COVID-19. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The FDA has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 12 years of age and older under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).‘

The FDA also confirms in their fact sheet that the Pfizer jab (alongside all other Covid jabs) is still in clinical trials –

‘Serious and unexpected side effects may occur. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is still being studied in clinical trials.‘

They are coming for your children. Your silence and compliance has allowed this to happen. Any rational person, after reading this “fact sheet” from the FDA, would surely find the courage to say “enough is enough”?

Please share this widely so parents across the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States can make an informed decision for their children.

Like this: Like Loading...