TERRIFYING! – 17th update on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines released by UK Government / MHRA

The UK Government / MHRA have released their seventeenth report highlighting adverse reactions to both the Pfizer / BioNTech and Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines that have occurred since the roll-out began on the 8th December 2020 and this time we dug deeper and what we have found it terrifying…

The U.K. Governments report (which you can find here) has collated data inputted up to the 19th May via the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. At this point an estimated 12.7 million first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 24.2 million doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine, had been administered. As well as around 10.5 million second doses of the Pfizer jab, and 10.7 million second doses of the AstraZeneca jab. There had also been around 0.3 million first doses of the Moderna vaccine administered as of the 19th May.

As of the same date the MHRA had received 175,673 reports of adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab, and 676,083 reports of adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab, bringing the total number of adverse reactions to both jabs to an eye watering total of 851,756. However the MHRA states that only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to the Yellow Card scheme.

The adverse reactions include 12,028 blood disorders, 9,198 cardiac disorders, 9,110 ear disorders, 13,396 eye disorders, and an astounding 178,401 nervous system disorders. As of the 19th May the rate of occurence of an adverse reactions stands at 1 in every 142 people, this is a significant increase from what was seen in the first report which included adverse reactions up to the 24th January, in which the rate stood at 1 in every 333 people. This is a worrying trend considering the fact the elderly and most vulnerable (people with underlying conditions) were first in the queue, yet now that healthier and younger people are receiving one of the experimental jabs the rate of adverse reactions is increasing. This fact alone proves the jabs are not safe and must be halted immediately.

We took a dive into the reports to see what types of adverse reaction were being reported, and this is what we found…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Oxford Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

The first adverse reaction that caught our attention is an ailment known as thromocytopenia. If you have thrombocytopenia, you don’t have enough platelets in your blood. Platelets help your blood clot, which stops bleeding. If you have a severe form, you can bleed spontaneously in your eyes, gums, or bladder or bleed too much when you’re injured. There have been 98 reports of thromocytopenia occurring due to the Pfizer vaccine as of the 19th May, with 1 of these cases sadly resulting in death.

But there is another condition which caught our eye known as ‘immune thromocytopenia’. This is where the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys blood platelets. There have been 52 reports of this condition due to the Pfizer vaccine.

But if you thought that was shocking, you’ve seen nothing yet. Because there have been 631 reports of thromocytopenia due to the AstraZeneca vaccine as of the 19th May, with 5 of these cases sadly resulting in death. There have also been 172 cases of immune thrombocytopenia, with 1 of these cases sadly resulting in death.

Next we come to cardiac disorders, the first of which is Cardiac failure, also known as heart failure. This means that the heart is unable to pump blood around the body properly, usually occurring because the heart is too weak or stiff. It can occur due to severe infections, allergic reactions, or blood clots in the lungs. As of the 19th May there have been 24 reports made to the MHRA of cardiac failure occurring due to the Pfizer vaccine. Sadly 2 of these cases resulted ind eath.

There have also been 45 reports made to the MHRA of cardiac failure occurring due to the AstraZeneca vaccine, with 6 of these cases resulting in death. There have also been 5 reports of cardiogenic shock resulting in 2 deaths, this is a life-threatening condition in which your heart suddenly can’t pump enough blood to meet your body’s needs.

The next cardiac disorder is known myocardial infarction, a condition which you will know as a ‘heart attack’. This occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle. The Pfizer jab has caused 90 people to suffer a heart attack as of the 19th May resulting in 16 deaths.

But the AstraZeneca jab fares much worse with a total of 246 reports of heart attack made to the MHRA with 35 of these resulting in death. There have also been 19 reports of myocardial ischaemia resulting in 8 deaths. This occurs when blood flow to your heart is reduced, preventing the heart muscle from receiving enough oxygen. The reduced blood flow is usually the result of a partial or complete blockage of your heart’s arteries.

The final cardiac disorder we come to is cardiac arrest. Cardiac arrest is a sudden loss of blood flow resulting from the failure of the heart to pump effectively. Signs include loss of consciousness and abnormal or absent breathing. Some individuals may experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or nausea immediately before contracting cardiac arrest. Unfortunately the Pfizer jab has caused 59 people to suffer the aforementioned symptoms and 21 of these people sadly lost their life.

But yet again the AstraZeneca jab fares worse and has caused 129 people to suffer cardiac failure as of the 19th May of which 30 sadly died.

Next we come to ear disorders and we can see that 90 people have reported deafness as an adverse reaction to the Pfizer mRNA jab, as well as 16 people reporting sudden hearing loss as of the 19th May. For over a year these people may have been isolated from their families and unable to hear the laughter of their grandchildren. Can you imagine how they must feel now, knowing they will never have the chance to hear it again?

The AstraZeneca jab triumphs again though in this department as 237 people have reported going deaf as a result of having the viral vector jab, as well as 43 people reporting sudden hearing loss.

But the experimental jabs haven’t just caused individuals to lose the ability to hear, they’ve also caused individuals to lose the ability to see. As of the 19th May, 35 people have reported going blind after having the Pfizer jab, as well as 145 people reporting impaired vision.

But yet again the AstraZeneca jab fares far worse. A total of 192 reports of people going blind have been made to the MHRA as of the 19th May, as well as 505 reports of impaired vision and 3 reports of sudden visual loss.

Thankfully none of the eye disorders have resulted in deaths. But is this a fate worse than death when these people have possibly not seen their grandchildren, family, or friends for nearly a year and will now never see their faces again thanks to an experimental vaccine?

The next adverse reaction we discovered within the seventeenth report was death and sudden death. The reports shows that 1 report of clinical death, 124 reports of death, and 22 reports of sudden death have been made to the MHRA as of the 19th May due to the Pfizer vaccine.

There have also been 4 reports of brain death, 244 reports of death, and 27 reports of sudden death made to the MHRA as of the 19th May due to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The next type of reaction we discovered with apaphylactic reactions. This is a severe allergic reaction to venom, food or medication which can cause a rash, low pulse and shock among several other symptoms. The Pfizer jab has caused 276 people to suffer an anaphylactic reaction with 1 of these cases sadly resulting in death.

But the AstraZeneca jab has resulted in twice as many people suffering an anaphylactic reaction with 555 reports being made to the MHRA as of the 19th May resulting in 2 deaths.

You’ve probably noticed the increase in ‘How to spot the signs of a stroke’ adverts in recent weeks courtesy of the NHS, well could this have anything to do with the increase in reported central nervous system haemorrhages and cerebrovascular accidents a.k.a strokes to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as a result of the experimental Covid vaccines?

As of the 19th May, the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme has seen 23 reports of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 6 deaths, 22 reports of cerebral infarction resulting in 1 death, 27 reports of ischaemic stroke resulting in 1 death and 6 reports of subarachnoid haemorrhage resulting in 2 deaths, all as a result of the Pfizer BioNTech mRNA vaccine.

But the most reported type of stroke occurring after having the Pfizer jab is a cerebrovascular accident, which is the sudden death of brain cells due to lack of oxygen when the blood flow to the brain is impaired by blockage or rupture of an artery to the brain. With 221 cases of cerebrovascular accident resulting in 12 deaths being reported as a result of having the Pfizer vaccine.

But these numbers pale in comparison to those reported as a result of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Cerebrovascular accident is also the most common type of stroke to occur after having the AstraZeneca jab, but the number more than 3 times as high with 751 cases resulting in 32 deaths being reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as of the 19th May 2021. There have also been 125 cases of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 33 deaths, 62 cases of cerebral infarction resulting in 3 deaths, and 26 cases of haemorrhagic stroke resulting in 4 deaths.

But the list doesn’t end there. The AstraZeneca jab has also caused 88 cases of ischaemic stroke resulting in 3 deaths, and 75 cases of subarachnoid haemorrhage resulting in 4 deaths.

The experimental Covid vaccines are also causing people to suffer paralysis. The Pfizer jab has had 51 reports made to the MHRA of paralysis as of the 19th May 2021.

But the AstraZeneca jab extends its lead even further and has caused 233 people to suffer paralysis according to the seventeenth Yellow Card report.

The next concerning adverse reaction reported to the MHRA is people suffering seizures. A seizure is a sudden, uncontrolled electrical disturbance in the brain. It can cause changes in your behaviour, movements or feelings, and in levels of consciousness.

There have been 236 reported cases of seizure after having the Pfizer jab.

However the AstraZeneca jab fares much worse with four times as many reported seizures occurring after administration, standing at a total of 952, resulting in 2 deaths.

But there is a much more concerning adverse reaction which we found relating to seizures. You’ll have noticed in the table above an adverse reaction known as a ‘febrile convulsion’, with 12 reported cases occurring due to the Pfizer jab. Now 12 reported case doesn’t sound so concerning, but the actual condition occurring is. Because a febrile seizure is a fit that can happen when a child has a fever, most often happening between the ages of 6 months and 3 years. But they usually stop after the age of 6, with it being extremely rare to occur in adults.

Now we know that children are not being vaccinated, nor should they be due to the extremely low risk of them suffering serious disease if contacting the alleged Covid-19. So it’s extremely concerning to find that there have been a total of 79 reported cases of febrile convulsion occurring after having the AstraZeneca vaccine. Which also proves causation due to the rarity of it occurring in adults and the 558% difference in the number of occurrences compared to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a serious condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a vein located deep inside your body. Deep vein blood clots typically form in your thigh or lower leg, but they can also develop in other areas of your body. The Pfizer mRNA jab has caused 135 people to suffer deep vein thrombosis, but thankfully these cases have not resulted in any deaths.

Sadly though there have been deaths due to deep vein thrombosis caused by the AstraZeneca jab. As of the 19th May 2021 there have been 784 reports made to the MHRA of deep vein thrombosis which have resulted in 7 unnecessary deaths.

Finally we come to the most tragic adverse reaction of all – deaths.

The MHRA has received 382 reports of death due to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in which the patient died shortly after vaccination.

But yet again the AstraZeneca jab takes the lead as there have been 806 reports of death due to the AstraZeneca jab made to the MHRA as of the 19th May 2021.

There have also been 4 reports of death to the recently emergency approved Moderna jab and 21 reports of death where the brand of vaccine was not specified.

But don’t forget only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions are reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme meaning the number of deaths and serious reactions is likely extremely higher.

Please share this information everywhere, the only way to stop more deaths and serious debilitating conditions from occurring is by making a noise. We’ve done the hard work for you, it’s now on you to do something about it.

Like this: Like Loading...