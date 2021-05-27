AstraZeneca Vaccine kills BBC Presenter

A BBC presenter has sadly died after developing blood clots due to the AstraZeneca viral vector jab.

BBC presenter Lisa Shaw became seriously ill just a few days after having the AstraZeneca jab and ended up in Royal Victoria Infirmary’s intensive care unit due to blood clots and bleeding on the brain.

In a statement, the 44-year-old’s family said that Lisa “developed severe headaches a week after receiving her AstraZeneca vaccine and fell seriously ill a few days later.

“She was treated by the RVI’s [Royal Victoria Infirmary] intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head.

“Tragically she passed away, surrounded by her family, on Friday afternoon. We are devastated and there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled. We will love and miss her always.

“It’s been a huge comfort to see how loved she was by everyone whose lives she touched, and we ask for privacy at this time to allow us to grieve as a family.”

The BBC Radio Newcastle presenter was not known to have any underlying health problems.

Ms Shaw joined BBC Radio Newcastle in 2016 as a daytime presenter. Her voice was well-known in the north-east of England where she had also had a successful career in commercial radio.

An MHRA spokesperson said: “We are saddened to hear about the death of Lisa Shaw and our thoughts are with her family.

“As with any serious suspected adverse reaction, reports with a fatal outcome are fully evaluated by the MHRA, including an assessment of post-mortem details if available.

“Our detailed and rigorous review into reports of blood clots occurring together with thrombocytopenia is ongoing.”

A distinctive type of blood clot is a known side effect of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

They are called cerebral venous sinus thromboses (CVSTs) and what makes them unusual is people often have low levels of platelets (the raw materials of clot) in their blood.

We’re not so sure the MHRA is as in-depth in their evaluations of fatal outcomes as they claim, considering the fact the latest update on adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines reported to the MHRA shows that there have been 1,213 reports of death due to the jabs as of the 19th May, alongside a shocking array of strokes caused by the Pfizer jab and AstraZeneca jab which have developed because of blood clots.

Do you think this will be enough for the BBC to stand up and take notice of the misery these experimental vaccines are really causing? We doubt it.

