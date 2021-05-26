Breaking News

Public told to only visit Royal Bolton A&E if “absolutely necessary” due to being full of “fully vaccinated Covid patients”

By on ( Leave a comment )

Doctors at Royal Bolton Hospital’s A&E department have urged the public to only attend A&E if absolutely necessary due to allegedly being full of Covid patients who have been fully vaccinated.

There are allegedly 41 people being treated for coronavirus at the hospital, including eight who are allegedly suffering from the most serious symptoms on intensive care wards.

This is an increase from the alleged 33 Covid patients at the hospital on Sunday morning, May 23.

Buy us a coffee!

Bolton has the highest infection rates in the country, with more than 1,200 positive tests in the week ending May 20 adding up to a transmission rate of 450.7 cases per 100,000 people. In comparison, the average for England is just 22.4 cases per 100,000. But don’t forget these are nothing but positive test results using a high cycle PCR test that should never be used to test for viruses.

This rise in cases has been driven by the allegedly more transmissible B.1.617.2 strain of the virus, often called the “Indian variant.” The same variant that the Indian Government said does not exist in a cease and desist sent to Social Media Companies.

Greater Manchester health leaders have confirmed that the majority of Covid patients within the hospital have had the experimental Covid vaccine.

Andy Ennis, chief operating officer at the hospital, has warned Bolton residents that the number of people visiting A&E usually increases over Bank Holidays and asked people to avoid coming if possible.

“The Royal Bolton Hospital is currently very busy,” he said.

“People are presenting at our emergency department with a range of problems and staff are working very hard to ensure they receive all the care they need as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“However, we are also now seeing more people requiring hospital treatment from the effects of Covid-19, and whilst we have discharged a number overnight, today we still have 41 inpatients with Covid, including 8 in critical care.”

The hospital is now taking steps to make sure it will be able to manage the expected demand over the coming weekend, Mr Ennis has said.

“Going into the bank holiday weekend and half term, which is always a busy time for the NHS, we anticipate this pressure continuing. As such are taking urgent actions to ensure we can continue to manage this demand effectively,” he added.

“We urge the public to continue to take all necessary steps to protect themselves and others, follow the relevant national guidance, and to only attend our emergency department if absolutely necessary.

“Please contact NHS 111 first if you are not sure which service is most suitable for your needs at this time.”

Bolton, like many others parts of Greater Manchester, has taken to a policy of trying to jab as many people as possible.

We wonder if that’s the real reason the Royal Bolton Hospital is allegedly overwhelmed with “Covid” patients?

We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image.png
Vaccine Deaths in the USA have increased 27-fold over the average seen in the previous decade thanks to the Covid Jabs
Deaths due to vaccines in the USA have increased 27-fold in 2021 …
Criminal Investigation opened against Swiss ‘National Covid-19 Science Task Force’ for committing Covid Fraud
Criminal charges have been filed against Martin Ackermann, the head of the …
“Empty Hospitals, Overstaffed, Not Treating Patients” – NHS Whistleblower confirms you’ve been lied to
An NHS Doctor turned whistleblower has come forward to tell the truth …
Daily Expose suspended by Twitter for saying “Dr Fauci changes his mind more than his underwear”
The Daily Expose has had its main Twitter account suspended @DailyExposeNews for …
Nobel Prize Winner says “Covid Vaccines are an unacceptable mistake”
Nobel Prize Winner, Professor Luc Montagnier stated in a recent interview that …
Wisconsin to Liquefy the Dead, flush into Sewers, Then Spray the Sludge on Food Farms
Source: Security National LifeThe practice involves a pressurised vat that can typically …
An exclusive interview with Dr Roger Hodkinson – “When the history of this madness is written, reputations will be slaughtered and there will be blood in the gutter “
VACCINES could cause “mass male infertility”, Anthony Fauci is a “dead man …
Bill Gates: from ‘Computer Programming’ to ‘Eugenics’ & ‘Depopulation’ (Part 1)
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation does not need much introduction. Bill …
Shocking! – Latest update on adverse reactions to the Covid Vaccines in the USA released by CDC
The number of reported adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines in the …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments